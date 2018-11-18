Early voting for the Dec. 8 general election will be held Nov. 24 through Dec. 1.
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the exception of Sunday Nov. 25, when early voting spots will be closed.
Registered voters wishing to cast an early ballot can go to the clerk of court's elections office at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington; 520 Old Spanish Trail (the Towers Building) in Slidell; or 21490 Koop Drive, Building A near Mandeville at the St. Tammany Parish Government offices.
Identification is required to vote. Call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125 for more information.
Parish announces holiday, winter updates
The parish's 19th annual Holiday of Lights celebration will take place Dec. 7 and 8, and again on Dec. 14 and 15, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the Koop Drive Trailhead just north of Mandeville.
Entertainment will take place underneath tens of thousands of twinkling lights. A schedule is pending.
The St. Tammany Fishing Pier, located at 54001 E. Howze Beach Road near Slidell, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22.) The pier will close for the winter beginning Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and will reopen on or around March 1.
In addition, the following closures will take place at St. Tammany recreational facilities during the holiday season:
The Tammany Trace and the Kids Konnection playground will be closed on Nov. 22, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Camp Salmen Nature Park near Slidell will be closed on Nov. 23.
All nonemergency offices of St. Tammany Parish Government will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 in observance of Thanksgiving. In addition, the Department of Animal Services will be closed on Nov. 24, as well.
All parish offices will resume normal business hours at 8 a.m. on Nov. 26.
Bikeshare program gains support
The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce, St. Tammany Corporation and the Northshore Business Council all passed resolutions recently in support of the Northshore Community Foundation's efforts to begin a bike-sharing system in the parish.
The NCF said the plan, which would place bike-rental kiosks at key locations around the parish such as the Tammany Trace, fits the region, supports local businesses, attracts visitors and serves local citizens. Some local business owners that rent bikes said they were wary of the program and how it might affect their profits.
The foundation, however, said a study being conducted by Bantam Strategy Group shows a bike-share system would have positive economic benefits on the parish, from attracting more people to local businesses, to being a recruitment and retention tool for employers to attract skilled employees to the area. Bike-share could also spark the construction of more bicycle infrastructure and raise bicycle awareness, which could lead to more vibrant and active communities.
“The feedback (we are receiving from) residents directly and organizations that are representative of St. Tammany Parish is an integral part of the bike-share evaluation, and we’d ideally like to capture voices from throughout the entire parish,” said Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, CEO of the Northshore Community Foundation. “Support from these entities is also echoed in many large and small businesses we have been able to engage in St. Tammany during this process.”
Input still is being collected online at www.tammanybikeshare.com.