Updated Tuesday 1:16 p.m.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced moments ago that Bayou Liberty Road (La. 433) near the Bayou Liberty Marina just west of Slidell has closed because of high water.
Fairview-Riverside State Park near Madisonville will be closed until further notice because of rising water associated with Hurricane Michael.
Park Manager Steven Welch said the Tchefuncte River, on which Fairview-Riverside sits only a few miles from Lake Pontchartrain, rose overnight and flooded parts of the park's back campground, Welch wasn't sure how deep the water is, but he said it since has spread to the park's front campground and day-use area.
Out of an abundance of caution, Welch decided to close the park, which he said is a decision made by staff at individual parks. As of 11:30 a.m., most everyone on site had left the facility, including several campers visiting from out of state.
"It's kind of crazy, the way the water came up," Welch said. "It happened pretty fast overnight. Whenever we get a southeast wind, the water in the river rises, but this is storm surge. It'll probably stay up a bit until the storm passes through."
Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat said that the Tchefuncte is higher than usual, but has not spilled its banks near Town Hall, and he doesn't think it will. Pelloat said a portion of Lake Road (La. 1077) below La. 22 has been closed for several days, and there are two city blocks that have standing water in the north part of town -- a block of St. Paul Street, as well as a portion of Johnson St. where it crosses 5th St.
"Those are low areas that usually do hold water," Pelloat said. "But that's water from Bayou DeZaire coming down from Covington in those two spots, not storm surge."
Pelloat said crews were busy Tuesday morning setting up for the 29th annual Madisonville Wooden Boat Festival. He said all indications are the celebration will go off without a problem this weekend.
Still, an official with the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control said Tuesday that they were moving Wednesday's scheduled meeting from the library in Madisonville to the Causeway branch in Mandeville.
The Madisonville branch is located just south of La. 22 on the Tchefuncte River.
Fontainebleau State Park, which is located near Mandeville about 10 miles due east of Fairview-Riverside, also has closed its day-use area until further notice. Fontainebleau staff made the announcement on the park's Facebook page earlier this morning.
Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere said Tuesday there was some standing water near the lakefront on West Beach Parkway and by the Pontchartrain Yacht Club. Given Michael's current path, however, Villere doesn't expect any local businesses or homes to be affected by rising water.
The Office of State Parks also noted that Grand Isle State Park, at the southern tip of Jefferson Parish, was closed Tuesday and for possibly the next few days, due to high water.
Though Hurricane Michael is projected to make landfall somewhere on the Florida panhandle Wednesday evening, it already has filled up much of the Gulf of Mexico as it gains intensity.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the storm had grown to Category 2 hurricane and was packing winds up to 110 mph.