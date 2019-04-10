The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to make special guest appearances at a basket full of Easter events in St. Tammany Parish. Look for a bonnet contest at the Lacombe Recreation Easter Extravaganza, and 20,000 eggs dropped by helicopter at the Great Egg Drop at Coquille Parks & Recreation in Covington.
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY: April 13, 8 to 11 a.m. West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. The Easter Bunny comes to the YMCA for a pancake breakfast. $6 per person, with those under 5 $3. Includes pancake breakfast, photo-op with the bunny, and crafts and activities for the kids.
EASTER EGG HUNT: April 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Angel's Grove Ranch and Horse Rescue, 81270 Katie Lane, Bush. A petting zoo, pony rides, live bunny pictures, hay rides and a hunt for more than 1,000 eggs to benefit the horse rescue facility. $5 admissions, tickets required for some activities and concessions. (985) 789-3148.
EASTER AT THE MARKET: April 13, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Games, prizes, a pop-up library, face painting, music and crafts, and bring a camera for pictures with the special guest, the Easter Bunny. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
NORTHSHORE PARENT EASTER EGG HUNT: April 13, 10 a.m. to noon. Paul D. Cordes Park, 3101 E. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Hunts for age groups, snacks, a picture-taking station with the Easter Bunny and craft area. Event is rain or shine. Proceeds benefit Northshore Families Helping Families. $5. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-northshore-parent-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-58807876943.
PETE THE CAT BIG EASTER ADVENTURE: April 13, 11 a.m. Barnes and Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Storytime and activities related to the children’s book about the cat who puts on bunny ears to help save Easter.
LACOMBE RECREATION EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA: April 13, noon to 2 p.m. Lacombe Recreation Center, 61100 N. 12th St., Lacombe. Easter Egg Hunt, Easter basket and bonnet contests, games and prizes, music and lunch. Free.
ALDERSGATE PALM SUNDAY EASTER EGG HUNT AND FAMILY PICNIC: April 14, noon to 2 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch or purchase food sold by the AUMC Men’s Club. Bring a chair and picnic blanket. There will be music, photo booth, games and bring an Easter basket for the Easter Egg Hunt.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: April 14, 5-7 p.m. Bogue Falaya Baptist Church, 78689 La. 25, Folsom. Open to children from infants through the fifth grade and their families. Bring a basket for egg hunts, extra candy and prizes, with free food and face painting. (985) 796-4234.
AN EGG-CELLENT FAMILY STORYTIME: April 16, 6-7 p.m. Covington Temporary Library. Bring the whole family for a special evening story time to read books, sing songs and participant in an Easter Egg Hunt in the library. No registration required.
THE GREAT EGG DROP: April 20, 9 to 11 a.m. Coquille Parks & Recreation, 13505 La. 1085, Covington. Over 25,000 candy-filled eggs drop, along with inflatables, crafts and more. Free with registration at cultivationchurch.com.
EGG ROLLIN’ AT THE TRAILHEAD: April 20, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The 22nd annual Easter festival for kids features a petting zoo, crafts and games. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
HOSANNA LUTHERAN CHURCH EGG HUNT: April 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon. 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Games, candy and Easter eggs.
EASTER EGGSTIVAL: April 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Upstage, 663 Brownswitch Road, Slidell. An indoor Easter Egg Hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, games and prizes. $3 for children. Call (985) 288-4532.
CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH AND EGGSTRAVAGANZA: April 21, 10:30 to 1 p.m. Big Sky Ranch, 15442 Jack Fork Road, Folsom. Farm-to-table brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by reservation, and open event 1 to 3 p.m. with live music, photographer, silent auction, Easter Egg Hunt, hay rides and more. Call (985) 276-0270.
