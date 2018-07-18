The Pearl River Town Council turned down Police Chief JJ Jennings' request Tuesday night to spend a portion of his budget to hire a lawyer for the department. He said the defeat might prompt him to sue the town.

Jennings told the council that he frequently needs to consult with a lawyer on departmental matters, sometimes in the middle of the night, and the town's two attorneys, Tim Mathison and Mathieu Daigle, are not always immediately available.

Sometimes, Jennings said, it takes as long as a week to get an answer, and he is worried that the department could do something wrong and end up getting sued.

But Mayor David McQueen said the town's two lawyers are sufficient, a sentiment that was echoed by several council members.

The council voted 3-2 to deny Jennings' request to move $5,000 from a $20,000 line item for training and ammunition to an unfunded line item for a lawyer.

"I need an attorney next door," a visibly frustrated Jennings said.

"We have two attorneys," Alderwoman Bridgett Bennett replied.

"OK," Jennings said. "We'll see you in court."

Jennings said later that he might sue the town over the issue.

But the friction between Jennings and town officials wasn't limited to budget matters. During the discussion, Jennings said that he wanted to hire Tony LeMon, the attorney who recently wrote a letter to the mayor and the board on Jennings' behalf concerning efforts to ban Jennings from the Honey Island Swamp Fest.

In a string of emails between town officials and the owners of the property where the festival was held, the owners said they didn't want Jennings to provide security at the event or even attend it.

LeMon said in his letter that any attempt to bar Jennings from the event would violate his rights as a citizen and the law that allows police chiefs to do their jobs.

Jennings alluded to the festival issue at Tuesday's meeting, saying he had chosen not to fight about it "since I was banned from the town festival."

But town officials were clearly annoyed that he brought up the issue at all.

"You was not banned from the town festival," McQueen said. "I did not ban anyone from nothing. I'm tired of it."

Bennett weighed in as well. "Do we owe that attorney money for that letter he sent to us?" she asked.

"As of now, no," Jennings said.

Alderwomen Kathryn Walsh and Lora Cutrer voted to allow the transfer of money, but Bennett, Virgil Phillips and David McGregor voted no.