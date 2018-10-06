Week Seven Games
1. Covington at Fontainebleau
2. St. Paul’s vs. Ponchatoula
3. Northshore vs. Hammond
4. Slidell vs. Mandeville
5. Archbishop Hannan vs. Thomas Jefferson
6. Pope John Paul II vs. Amite
7. Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Lakeshore at H.L. Bourgeois
9. Salmen vs. Archbishop Shaw
Picks:
St. Tammany Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-1, Overall 50-12)
1. Fontainebleau
2. St. Paul’s
3. Hammond
4. Slidell
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Amite
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Lakeshore
9. Archbishop Shaw
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 9-1, Overall 49-13)
1. Fontainebleau
2. St. Paul’s
3. Hammond
4. Slidell
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Amite
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Lakeshore
9. Archbishop Shaw
Celebrity Guest Picker: Eddie Frederick (Lee Road Junior High Head Football Coach)
1. Covington
2. St. Paul’s
3. Northshore
4. Mandeville
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. Amite
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Lakeshore
9. Salmen