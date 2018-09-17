Sept. 3
Raymond Foster: 44, 104 Gullett St., Amite, housed for court.
Jacharius Guzman: 24,404 Ryan Ave., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Breanna Zavala: 17, 13069 Boyd Road, Covington, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Sept. 4
Donell Armour: 47, Slidell, fugitive.
Timothy Oliver: 31, 3084 Effie St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ian Young: 22, 100 Fordoche Place, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Ronald Riley: 23, 5313 Burgundy St., New Orleans, identity theft, fugitive, two counts of bank fraud.
Paula Faciane: 46, 37363 Nuevo St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bobby Chatman: 20, 822 W. 31st Ave., Covington, simple battery, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shyanne Gallo: 19, 822 W. 31st Ave., Covington, simple battery.
Sheldon Marigny: 19, 1408 Lafayette St., Mandeville, possession of a firearm by felon.
Kevin Northcutt: 45, 57332 Beech Ave., Slidell, distribution of Schedule II CDS; methamphetamine, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Michael Cooper: 24, 243 Mockingbird Lane, Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary.
Bruce Bowman: 34, 20831 Anita Drive, Independence, simple burglary.
Brandon Ellis: 30, 204 Ridge Court, Franklinton, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Jacob Smith: 29, 774 Savannah Millard Road, Poplarville, Mississippi, two counts of contempt of court, probation violation.
Augusta Boyd: 39, 28695 Clesi St., Lacombe, obscenity, soliciting for prostitution.
Charles Barnes: 32, 40146 Richardson St., Slidell, illegal window tint, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, possession of Schedule II, driving under suspension, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Michael Cook: 46, 2975 Camellia Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Cynthia Burford: 51, 2975 Camellia Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Jon Hayes: 48, Mehle St., Arabi, violation of protection order, domestic abuse battery.
Payton Miller: 24, 60 Maison Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery, fugitive.
Michelle Young: 49, 94 Adrienne St., Madisonville, contempt of court.
Dana Sims: 25, 24328 Harvy Road, Franklinton, second degree battery.
Shane Pierre: 42, 44549 Pavaguge Road, Hammond, issuing worthless checks, fugitive.
Sept. 5
David Rutledge: 61, 4505 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, aggravated arson, two counts of attempted second degree murder.
Kaitlyn Jenkins: 20, 21599 La. 40, Bush, second degree battery, possession of Schedule I.
Tosha Chatman: 43, 144 Emily Diamond Way, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Brock Ventura: 43, 402 Morgan St., Madisonville, DWI first offense, ran stop sign (red light).
Anthony Parta: 18, 40145 Laurel Oaks Lane, Mount Hermon: 18, probation violation.
Michael Jones: 57, 51254 HWY 443, Loranger, probation violation.
Michael Bryant: 36, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Justin Gonzales: 35, 2625 Baronne St., New Orleans, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Daniel Ziegler: 29, 1801 Canal St., New Orleans, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Dixon: 42, 1135 Pink Myrtle Drive, Madisonville, four counts of fugitive.
Melvin Magee: 53, 113 Scott St., Madisonville, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Tiffany Migliore: 27, 2613 Tara Drive, Violet, harboring or concealing a sexual offender.
Anthony Johnson: 29, 60224 Donya St., Slidell, offender to notify change of address, residence, or other.
Chelsea Moses: 18, 1935 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, fugitive, theft (misdemeanor).
Fredricka Jacobs: 20, 5331 Underwood St., Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive, theft (felony), theft (misdemeanor).
Candis West: 36, 45499 Puma Drive, Hammond, failure to return leased movables.
Jenny Moran: 37, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, violation of protection order.
Sept. 6
Charles Taylor: 62, 60083 Stemen Drive, Lacombe, fugitive.
Eddie Reeves: 35, 70435 Parsy St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Dylan Wagner: 19, 27 Oak Park Drive, Madisonville, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft under $1,000, bank fraud.
Chad Braud: 40, 204 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Donald Mcleod: 31, 70454 B St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Davion Norman: 26, 73433 Eagle St., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Kristin Emden: 27, 863 Comanche Drive, Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nathan Schroeder: 22, 27422 Pierre Road, Folsom, DWI first offense.
Robert Sciacca: 48, 66436 Bruce Road, Pearl River, DWI third offense, unauthorized use of movable, possession of Schedule II.
Joshua Barbee: 27, 2012 Robin St., Slidell, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
James Hands: 50, 1913 Orleans Ave., New Orleans, theft (felony).
Darwin Cruz: 21, 504 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, careless operation.
Brittany Wiley: 53, 201 Broad St., Waveland, Mississippi, theft (misdemeanor).
Nathan Blappert: 27, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor), hit and run, possession of Schedule I.
Sept. 7
Bradford Ducote: 36, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
John Kimbler: 32, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Halley Badeaux: 25, 629 Village Lane, Mandeville, probation violation.
Gerald Fischer: 58, 61047 N. 15th St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Kyle Forrest: 31, 40389 Wagner Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Corey Townsend: 29, 217 William Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Brian Wright: 34, 135 Tulip Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV, possession of marijuana second offense.
Brandy Jones: 41, 65075 HWY 41, Pearl River, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II.
Chaze Bateman: 27, 65075 HWY 41, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, aggravated criminal damage, resisting an officer, parole violation.
James Santos: 24, 28557 Venette Court, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Jeremy Oakes: 33, 158 Southwood Drive, Slidell, simple burglary.
Darren Kain: 24, 3700 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, two counts of theft under $1,000, theft (felony).
Joseph Anderson: 56, 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), public intimidation.
Andrew Daquin: 32, 70385 4th St., Covington, two counts of possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen things, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, no driver's license on person, improper turn, possession of Schedule III CDS, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Jason Woodson: 34, 151 Thoroughbred, Montz, contempt of court.
Brianna Arnold: 17, 1027 Lafayette St., Mandeville, simple criminal damage to property.
Lauren Granmo: 34, 39424 Beech St., Pearl River, parole violation, fugitive.
Sarah Fanning: 28, 28643 Water Oak Way, Mandeville, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kasha Nix: 24, 103 Pebble Beach Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.
Brittney Holland: 29, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Jeffery Difatta: 36, 70430 9th St., Covington, improper turn, violation of registration provisions, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, possession of drug paraphernalia, negligent injury, fugitive, driving under suspension.
Jeremy Meinecke: 36, 412 Cloraine St., Lafayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive, resisting an officer.
Jeffrey Vinson: 47, 306 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, contempt of court, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule III CDS, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Victor Brown: 36, 39348 Pine St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III CDS, two counts of fugitive.
Sept. 8
Allen Gilmore: 47, 712 S. Lake Washington Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Henry Louis: 27, 14323 Keys Road, Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Tiffany Jones: 24, 20500 Walker St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Byron Owens: 32, 208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, attempt and conspiracy, simple battery.
Charles Cammon: 32, 172 Emily Diamond Way, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Irvin Marcell: 46, 43185 Lantana Drive, Franklinton, fugitive.
Kevin Henderson: 61, 15269 Way Road, Baton Rouge, DWI second offense, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Debra Cordes: 19, 459 Magnolia St., Slidell, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Jamie Mace: 41, 547 Commerce St., Gulfport, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II.
Daryln Mace: 41, 547 Commerce St., Gulfport, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Hunter Clayton: 23, 2101 2nd St., Slidell, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, conceal, disguise, control, or avoid reporting proceeds.
Duke Bellott: 33, 106 Lee St., Madisonville, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
William Jeffrey: 62, 1954 HWY 22, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sept. 9
Kendall Leblanc: 21, 1534 Richmond Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Lawrence Dorsey: 43, 3609 Lake Winnipeg Drive, Harvey, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Gino Gallodoro: 37, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, DWI third offense.
Jennie Karcher: 40, 73237 Mashie St., Abita Springs, theft of goods.
Terry Carroll: 49, 25652 S., Mimosa Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense, no passing zones, improper lane use.
Ruby Moya: 29, 2506 11th St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Samuael Bickham: 55, 2825 Phillip St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, expired driver’s license.
Dwayne Cutrer: 34, 18228 Roberts Road, Franklinton, DWI first offense.
Tabatha Lawrence: 42, 27361 Zelda Drive, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Jolie Leblanc: 44, 29258 Chene Drive, Lacombe, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace.
Ryan Wichterich: 23, 37519 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, simple burglary.
Darren Lockhart: 22, 83351 La. 437, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.