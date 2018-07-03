UPDATE: 5:20 p.m. Tuesday
A sexual assault reported Sunday at Covington’s Tyler Square Shopping Center was false, Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said in a news release Tuesday afternoon, clarifying information in an earlier release.
Police were called out to the area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Lentz, responding to reports a woman had been robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint. But her injuries were inconsistent with her claims, and Lentz said she later admitted to making up the incident to seek attention.
“We take all reports of crime – particularly sex crimes – very seriously, and we investigate them thoroughly,” Chief Tim Lentz said. While we always believe a reporting person’s account first, we must also respect evidence that not only does not support the allegations but, as in this case, essentially refute the allegations.”
Dianne C. Keyle, 62, is now charged with falsifying a police report, according to Lentz, who said she will be issued a summons and released.
ORIGINAL STORY
Covington Police are investigating a report that a woman was robbed and raped at gunpoint Sunday evening near 100 Tyler Square.
Police responded to a 911 call from the woman, who was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a minor injury and released, Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Dept at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.