High school artists are sending a message of hope and healing to their peers who are affected by or considering suicide through artwork illustrating that they are “Never Alone.”
The "Never Alone: United in Suicide Awareness" campaign is spearheaded by a Northshore Leadership team to bring awareness and prevention to the more than 13,000 high school students in St. Tammany Parish public schools.
The campaign began with an art contest that received almost 60 entries from students in the St. Tammany Parish Talented Art program. The student entries will be on exhibit at Arts Evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Arcade Theater, 2249 Carey St. in Olde Towne Slidell.
Included in the display will be the winning poster art created by Mandeville High freshman Daisy Schoepflin along with 10 runners-up in the student competition. Schoepflin received $500 award sponsored by Covington Mayor Mike Copper, and donations allowed awards of $100 each to 10 runners-up.
The idea for the campaign came from Northshore Leadership team members Renaza Heidelberg, Johnny Welborn, Brenda Geier, Roslyn Hanson, Freddie Zeigler and Peggy Coleman when they first met to decide on their project for the year.
“When we first started brainstorming for our Leadership project, each team members came to the table with three ideas,” Coleman said. “Everyone of us had suicide prevention on the short list of what to do.”
Team members discovered they each knew someone impacted and knew it was a big issue in the community. They wanted to bring awareness to the critical issue.
St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide mentored the team to help them form the project. The team then worked with the public schools' mental health program to introduce the idea to the student artists.
The team has turned Schoepflin’s artwork into a poster that will be distributed to 1,000 businesses throughout the parish. The free posters also will be available for those who want to help get the message out.
The final step of the project is to distribute gel bracelets to 13,000 public high school students with the "Never Alone" slogan and the number for the teen crisis text line, via link, which is (504) 777-EASE.
“The project has been incredibly well received,” Coleman said. “We are passionate about this, and want to see it through.” With additional fundraising, they hope to reach out to private schools with the message.
For information, posters, or to make donations, email neveralonesttammany@gmail.com or call Coleman at (504) 450-2956. Donation can be made through the PayPal link at www.facebook.com/Never-Alone-St-Tammany-1241527572653131