You better watch out. You better not cry.
Better not pout. I’m telling you why.
Lancelot is coming to town.
Santa may not have been a member of the Knights of the Round Table. But the two legendary tales are effectively combined in Frank Levy’s “Christmas in Camelot,” this year’s youth-themed holiday presentation at Playmakers Theatre. It debuts Friday night.
And it works.
As 8-year-old Mason Morgan, who plays the noble Lancelot, put it, “It’s about a man who wants to be a knight, so he can be brave and stand up to others, and Christmas is when you’re supposed to get what you want.
“Christmas feels like the time of year when a person should be knighted.”
Levy, who wrote and produced "Christmas in Camelot" in 2010, isn’t around to direct this year's holiday production as he has been for the past 24 years.
Instead, Levy is recuperating from a stem cell transplant he received a few months ago as part of his treatment for the multiple myeloma he has been dealing with for the past five years.
Levy is serving as co-producer with Joan Soboloff, who first appeared in one of Levy's Christmas shows two decades ago, and plans to be there this weekend.
For director, they turned to Playmakers newcomer Ashley Campbell, who made her acting debut there this fall in "Wife After Death."
It was an unconventional choice. Campbell hasn’t directed anything since high school in South Carolina, and she’s never worked with a large number of children. (There are 27 in the cast, ages 4-16, plus four adults whose roles are as much to wrangle the kids as to be in the production.)
“I wondered how many people they asked before me,” said Campbell, whose full-time job is adjudicator for the U.S. State Department. “And I only knew Frank by reputation. But Joan and I went out to see him, and after about an hour, I was fully committed. Basically, he and Joan weren’t taking no for an answer.”
It seems to have worked out well.
“Ashley’s done an amazing job,” Soboloff said. “She’s totally positive and encouraging to the kids because she gives them free range and doesn’t try to micromanage them. She lets them play it like they think it should be played.”
It helped that most of the youngsters in the cast are veterans of Levy’s summer camps and are used to putting in three nights a week of rehearsals for almost two months to prepare.
“I was amazed by their ability to catch on so quickly,” Campbell said. “They know what stage positioning is all about, and they’re really quick to help out the others.
“It’s so cool to see them so eager to share. Theater is always a collaborative effort, and it’s easy to see how much everyone has learned that.”
It also helps that the kids are having fun doing the show.
Mason is proud of his sword-fighting abilities but points out that Lancelot is known for standing up for others, just like he is when he intervenes in bullying situations.
Nine-year-old Colleen Simpson gets to show her impish side playing the Blue Meanie, a sprite who irritates people by poking them with a batonlike object.
“I get to run around and cause trouble,” she said. “I like acting goofy anyway, so this is really fun for me.”
Colleen’s older sisters, 15-year-old Hannah and 14-year-old Sophie, are also in the show as Queen Guinevere and the scarf-juggling jester, respectively.
“Miss Ashley taught me how do it, and I practice at home every night,” Sophie said. “I don’t think I’m going to mess up.”
Others clearly enjoying their roles are 6-year-old Katey Stewart and 5-year-old Lucy Petrolia, who have little to say but do plenty of eye-rolling as princesses in the royal court, along with 9-year-old Kathleen Gibbs as the no-nonsense chamberlain and 7-year-old Chole Powers as the royal food taster who marvels at two new delights — hot dogs and pizza.
Another attention-getter is 12-year-old Anna Petrolia, playing the Blue Witch, who is constantly declaring, “Behold my powers!” with accompanying flashing lights and thunder.
“I think I say it a little louder every time,” Anna said. “It’s cool to say stuff and make things happen.”
The show has been made part of the theater’s season ticket package.
“We knew that even though Frank couldn’t do the show this year, we were going to have a Christmas show and make it one of his,” Playmakers President Barbara Faherty said. “It’s time we recognized Frank, the great work he’s done by making this a main stage show.
“We’ve been remiss in not doing this years ago.”