CAREGIVER COFFEE TALK: Caregivers will discuss ways to cope with stress, care for themselves and restore their energy from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The next meeting will be Nov. 8. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
THE CHALLENGES OF AGING: Dr. Timothy Riddell will talk about "The Challenges of Aging" during a free Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Topics include how to prepare for important conversations associated with aging, death and dying. To register, call (985) 280-2657.
BREASTFEEDING CLINIC: Lactation consultants will offer free support and encouragement from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, in the Florida Avenue conference room at Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1025 Florida Ave. To register, call (985) 280-8585 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
HEALTHFUL COOKING: South Louisiana chef Brett Monteleone will teach cooking skills needed to prepare easy recipes that not only taste good but will also help develop healthful eating habits from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To enroll, call (985) 280-6665.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The next class will be Nov. 12. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
LAMAZE CLASS: Courses on the natural process of childbirth, relaxation and breathing techniques will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 20; participants are asked to bring a pillow and blanket. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: A bereavement support group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in the second-floor chapel at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
BABY SITTER TRAINING: A one-day Safe Sitter class for people ages 11-14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Topics include how to rescue someone who’s choking and helpful information like what to do in severe weather. The cost is $75, which includes a manual and completion card. For information, call (985) 280-8529. Registration packets are available at slidellmemorial.org/outreach.
GUY TALK: Kevin Hedgepeth will discuss the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty for boys ages 10 to 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the Community Outreach Center, second floor, Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. Hygiene, skin care and healthy eating also will be discussed. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $15 per family. For information or to register, call (985) 280-2657.
SAFE KIDS 101: Nurse Stephanie Daniels will present a Safe Kids 101 course for youth ages 9-14 from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. Topics will include basic first aid skills, digital and cooking safety, and how to handle unfamiliar scenarios. The cost is $35. For information and to register, call (985) 280-8529.
MINDFUL MEDITATION: Dan Lawton will provide an introduction to meditation for those new to the practice, and support for those practicing meditation, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6612.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: This interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
ONGOING
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. Due to the holidays, the November meeting will be Nov. 14 and the December meeting will be Dec. 5. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.