James “Jimmie” Davis, III, a former member of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning commissions, has announced his candidacy for the District 7 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council.
Davis, a Republican, resigned recently after a 12-year stint on the planning and zoning boards, with the intent to run for parish council.
Jake Groby currently is councilman of the district, but he is not seeking reelection.
Davis said that if elected to the parish council, he hopes to focus on the development of single-family homes, drainage infrastructure and the revitalization of dilapidated properties.
A native of the Greater New Orleans Area, Davis has a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering Technology from Nicholls State University.
Davis has served as senior environmental health and safety officer at the LSU Health and Sciences Center for 16 years.
He lives with his wife Lisa in Lacombe, where they have resided for the last 15 years.
District 7 takes in the Lacombe area and unincorporated areas east of Mandeville.
Gerrin Narcisse, a public school teacher and coach, is the only other announced candidate in the District 7 race.
The primary election will be held Oct. 12. Qualifying is Aug. 6-8.