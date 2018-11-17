Slidell police officer Jason Seals, who was injured in a September motorcycle accident while escorting a funeral procession, has died.

The announcement was made by Slidell police Saturday morning.

Seals was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 just after noon on Sept. 25 when a vehicle pulled in front of him as he left Honaker Funeral Home with the funeral procession. Seals slammed into the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle, landing at least 50 feet away.

“Jason was a model officer who was beloved by his family, his fellow officers, and the citizens of our community," Slidell police chief Randy Fandal said Saturday morning in a news release. "We are broken, but we are focused on providing prayers and support to Jason’s family. He left behind a loving wife, three kids, and many others who loved him dearly. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

More details to come.

+2 Slidell motorcycle officer seriously injured escorting funeral procession A Slidell Police Department motorcycle officer was seriously injured Sept. 25 while escorting a funeral procession on Gause Boulevard West nea…