SULPHUR -- Northshore’s Michael Bonson jammed his hand in a relay during finals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I Championship Meet on Saturday in Sulphur.
The hand wasn’t broken, though Bonson did have an impressive break only moments earlier.
Bonson posted an All-America time of 4 minutes, 28.18 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle race to smash the LHSAA composite record of 4:29.61 set by Loyola Prep’s Robert Looney in 2006. Not only was the Northshore junior’s mark more than a second faster than the 12-year old high school record in all divisions, but he finished nearly four seconds faster than Catholic’s Mason Nyboer, who previously held the Division I record in the 500.
That Bonson was seeded second in the 500 at the state meet, a whopping seven seconds behind Nyboer, only added impact to his record-breaking swim.
Bonson was named Division I Boys Swimmer of the Meet based largely upon that performance, though his win in the 200-yard freestyle earlier in the meet also was impressive. Bonson swam the 200-free in a personal-best 1:39.17 -- a mark that was only .59 off the state record set by Catholic High’s Colin Bone in 2013.
“There were a lot of fast guys in my races,” Bonson said. “I hate losing. I knew I had to leave everything in the pool.”
St. Paul’s (138) finished fourth of 23 boys teams that scored in the Division I meet, which is open to Class 5A schools. Northshore (122) was sixth, Fontainebleau (99) was seventh, Mandeville (90) was eighth and Slidell (64) was 12th.
The Mandeville High girls won the 200-yard medley relay to open the Division I championships and closed with a win in the 400-free relay. The Skippers’ girls scored 237 team points and finished second behind meet champion St. Joseph’s (349 points.)
Northshore’s girls (165 points) finished fifth in team scoring, Fontainebleau (122) was eighth and Slidell (46) placed 13th.
Mandeville’s Kimberly Dobie, Sarah McField, Ellie Fritscher and Claire Collins teamed for a winning time of 1:51.86 in 200-medley relay, which held off parish rival Northshore (second in 1:52.28. Lexie Meredith, Aubrey St. Pierre, Mattie Leland and Faith Delgado swam legs in the medley relay for the Panthers.
Fritscher, Dobie, Rachel Fontan and Collins teamed for a time of 3:41.23 to win the 400-free relay.
Dobie had a pair of second-place finishes in individual events. She swam a 54.47 in the 100-yard free and 1:00.51 in the 100-yard backstroke, and Fontan placed second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.14.
Other Division I medalists from St. Tammany Parish included Fontainebleau’s Bailey Wycoff, who placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00:22; and Northshore’s St. Pierre, who finished second in the 100-yard breast in 1:06.10.
Wycoff, Isabella Brown, Maura Roushar and Gabby Chautin finished third in the 200-yard free relay (1:45.30) for Fontainebleau.
Northshore’s Zane Cocran, Connor Wilkinson, Alex Hyde and Bonson placed third in the boys’ 200-yard free relay of 1:29.09.
Besides Bonson, St. Paul’s Drew Putfark was the only boys swimmer from St. Tammany to earn an individual medal in the Division I meet. Putfark finished third in the 100-yard breast in 1:00.67.
In Division II also on Saturday, St. Scholastica won its eighth consecutive state championship in impressive fashion. The Doves scored 429 ½ points to easily top the 18-team field. St. Thomas More (258 points) finished a distant second.
SSA’s Gabriella O’Neill was named the Division II Girls Swimmer of the Meet after posting wins in the 200 free (1:53.97) and 500 free (a Division II record 5:08.27.) O’Neill’s time of 1:53.74 during preliminaries set a Division II record in the 200 free, as well.
O’Neill teamed with Frances Barousse, Hope Robinson and Gabriella Fouchi to win the 400-yard free relay (3:41.62) and the 200-free relay (1:41.41.) The Doves set a Division II record in the 200-free relay during preliminaries on Friday when they swam a 1:40.47. Fouchi finished third in both the 50 free (24.50) and the 100 back (59.60) individual events.
SSA’s Olivia Tees, Madelyn Ernst, Brenna Spell and Lucy McCaleb finished third in the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.30). Claudia Oggs placed second in the 100 breast (1:11.70) and third in the 200 IM (2:19.69).
Lakeshore High’s boys relay of Jacob Price, Josh Vath, Jacob Bromley and Kyle Maggio won the 200-yard freestyle in Division II with a time of 1:31.60. Price was the Division II champ in the 100 free with a time of 48.10, and he swam a 21.85 to finish second in the 50 free. Vath swam 5:05.45 to finish second in the 500 free.
Lakeshore’s boys finished fourth in team scoring with 221 points (Holy Cross won Division II with 423 points.) Salmen’s boys tied for 19th with seven points.
Lakeshore’s girls placed ninth with 115 points.
In the Division IV finals held Nov. 15, Pope John Paul II’s boys finished third in team scoring (225 points) and the girls finished sixth (133.)
Davis Legnon paced the Jaguars with first-place finishes in the 50-yard free (21.60) and the 100-yard free (47.69). The standout sophomore also swam legs on PJP relays that medaled in the Division IV meet. The PJP quartet of Patrick Kelly, Legnon, Drew Prude and Ethan Sens placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:51.71). Kelly, Legnon, Thad Erato and Rex Perrette teamed to finish second in in the 400-yard free relay (3:46.76.)
PJP II’s Andrea Cuccia placed third in the 100-yard breast (1:14.22).
Northlake’s Sage Angeletti repeated as champion in the 50-yard free with a time of 24.49 Christ Episcopal’s Mary LeMieux finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.39).
The girls’ teams from Christ Episcopal and Northlake Christian tied for 13th with 46 points. The Christ Episcopal boys placed 12th in Division IV with 38 points and Northlake’s boys (10 points) placed 21st overall. First Baptist Christian (three points) placed 23rd in boys scoring.