Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain spent the night in jail Tuesday after his surprise arrest by State Police at his Abita Springs home Tuesday morning, and as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, he had not bonded out.
Bond had been set Tuesday at $400,000, but a 72-hour bond hearing was held Wednesday as a formality and to approve moving Strain to another location, according to Lisa Page, spokeswoman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Page did not know where he was to be moved.
Strain, 56, was indicted by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury Tuesday on two counts of aggravated rape involving victims under 12 of age. Those two alleged victims are not related to Strain. But he also is accused of two counts of aggravated incest, one of which involves another charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile and the other a count of sexual battery.
If convicted, he faces life imprisonment for the aggravated rape counts.
An arraignment date of July 3 is likely but is not yet official, Page said.