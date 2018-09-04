Update: 12:57 p.m.
St. Tammany Parish schools will be closed Wednesday, according to a spokewoman for the system.
"All STPPS schools and offices will remain closed Wednesday due to the unknown overnight and early morning impacts of Gordon," according to a news release at 12:46 p.m. " This decision was made in close coordination with the St. Tammany Office of Emergency Preparedness and the National Weather Service. We will reopen Thursday, Sept. 6, after we have determined there are safe conditions in our schools and offices for students and employees."
Slidell city crews came out on Labor Day to clear storm drains in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon and St. Tammany Parish government offices closed Tuesday to allow essential personnel to gear up for rough weather.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said officials are hoping the storm will not be too severe. But officials are anticipating that south Slidell and Madisonville could experience some high water.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said the city is secure as it can be given an impending storm, and city personnel will monitor the weather around the clock overnight. Cromer said given current predictions, the storm could bring enough rain and push enough water to flood parts of south Slidell and nearby unincorporated areas.
The mayor said he was concerned that if the West Pearl River filled quickly, there could be flooding in areas near the river, as well.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who lives near the West Pearl in the Slidell area, said despite recent rains, the river is low right now and that should give the basin extra room to fill if Gordon proves to be a considerable rain event.
Parish Councilwoman Michele Blanchard said areas that could experience flooding in eastern St. Tammany include Coin du Lestin, Eden Isles and Palm Lake.
Brister said the parish closed Louisiana 1077 south of Louisiana 22 in the Madisonville area Monday. That area, known as Lake Road to locals, often is covered by water as a storm approaches.
Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat said was scheduled to meet with his department heads again at 2 p.m. before town employees head home at 4 p.m. They'll be on call throughout the evening, though Pelloat said he's not anticipating too much of an impact in town.
"We'll have some barricades up to block some streets in low-lying areas," Pelloat said. "But this storm appears to be going pretty well to our east at the time. That's good news for us. And the water (in the Tchefuncte River which flows through town) appears to have dropped about two feet this morning. It's well below the bulkhead, so I think we may have some room to spare."
Slidell had three sandbag stations open Monday, and St. Tammany Parish had five. Spokesman Ronnie Simpson said that 40,000 bags were distributed on Monday and the sandbags will be available through this afternoon.
The St. Tammany Parish Justice Center was to close at noon and will be closed Wednesday, Clerk of Court Melissa Henry said.
But other agencies, including the St. Tammany Parish School Board and municipals governments, were waiting until later in the day to determine whether to close on Wednesday.
The call to cancel classes on Tuesday was made late Monday afternoon. Superintendent Trey Folse said that the school calendar has two to three storm days built into it.
Brister made an emergency declaration for the entire parish -- a procedural step that enables parish government to better coordinate local, state or federal resources.
She encouraged residents to keep up with the forecast and cooperate with requests from emergency officials.