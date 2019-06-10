A Mandeville man pleaded guilty Friday to attempted second degree murder, among other charges connected to a standoff with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies in 2018.
Cory McDonald, 41, was sentenced to 35 years in prison by 22nd Judicial District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher, according to a spokeswoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
McDonald also pleaded guilty to second degree battery, false imprisonment and resisting an officer with force, according to Lisa Page.
The standoff occurred on Jan. 19, 2018, when McDonald attacked a woman and held her inside a Mandeville home. She was able to escape and call police. Deputies found McDonald armed with a shotgun in a small shed in the back yard of the property, Pages said.
He fired at them twice while they tried to negotiate a surrender, narrowly missing one of the deputies. The SWAT team entered the home and took McDonald, who fought them, into custody, Page said.
He will serve the 35 years without benefit of parold, probation or suspension. Assistant District Attorney Angad Ghai prosecuted the case.