Root beer floats, baseball games, music and prizes.
It was a wonderful day in a lovely setting when the St. Tammany Council on Aging hosted a picnic for activity center clients on May 23 at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex in Lacombe.
The weather was warm, but intermittent cloud cover and a nice breeze kept things comfortable. About 200 seniors participated in a variety of events from corn hole, to making music in a drum circle, to a much-anticipated beanbag baseball tournament.
Beanbag baseball is a variation on the standard game, with players tossing a beanbag through holes on a wooden board to determine if they have earned a single, double, triple, home run, foul ball or an out. Players then move around a diamond that consists of chairs representing first, second and third base.
Seven teams competed in the tournament, with the team from the Bush Activity Center taking first place. Seniors from the Lacombe center placed second, and the Covington team finished third. Most importantly, participants had a great time, got in a bit of exercise and enjoyed some time outdoors.
Clients also enjoyed spending time in the Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center, which features interactive exhibits highlighting the wildlife and habitat found on the eight national wildlife refuges in southeast Louisiana. Clients also had an opportunity to hop on a golf cart and tour the lovely grounds.
A host of sponsors, employees and volunteers helped make the picnic possible.
Award nominees sought
COAST will once again recognize outstanding St. Tammany Parish seniors with the second annual Every Moment Counts Awards. Nominations are being sought through June 15.
Awards will be given in three categories, including outstanding achievement in volunteerism, business/career and health/wellness. Awards will be presented to people in age groups from 60-69, 70-79, 80-89 and 90-and-older.
For additional information and to receive a nomination form, go online to www.coastseniors.org, or mail nomination information to COAST, P. O. Box 174, Covington, LA 70433. Include the name, address, phone number and birth date of the nominee. Those submitting nominations also should include their own names and contact information and, in 500 words or less, describe why the nominee should be presented an Every Moment Counts Award.
To contact Golden Age columnist Julie Agan, send email to julie@coastseniors.org or call (985) 892-0377.