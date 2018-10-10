The food and the fun were finger-lickin' good at the Smokin’ for STARC third annual Barbecue Cook-off held recently at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Mandeville.
Six cooking teams competed to make the best barbecue, and other family-friendly activities included music by DJ David Hardy, raffle prizes, face painting and a bounce house. Volunteers from the community and area schools helped serve and entertain guests.
The Swampy’s Cajun Seasoning team was named the winner of the coveted People’s Choice Award for best barbecue, and Gendusa Insurance Agency won the participation award.
The event benefited the Noah’s ARC program at STARC, a child development center that serves children of all abilities and prepares them for school.
For information about STARC programs, go to www.starcla.org.
Kids take the wheel at fundraiser
Area children got a chance to see and touch, and even sit in the driver’s seat in big trucks at the recent Touch a Truck fundraiser at Church of the King in Mandeville.
About 1,100 people attended the Northshore Families Helping Families event, in which kids of all ages and abilities interacted and learned about many community vehicles they typically only get to see on the streets.
Among the 35 vehicles were big mud trucks, tractors, dump trucks, firetrucks, an ambulance, high-water Hummer, SWAT unit, Tammany Trace truck, sweeper truck, bucket truck, streetcar, school bus, gaming van, airboat and mobile pet-grooming van.
Community emergency personnel and representatives from area businesses were on hand to teach families about the vehicles and how they assist in their jobs. Guests also enjoyed food, music, bounce houses and games.
The sixth annual event benefited NFHF, which provides services, information, resources and support to individuals with disabilities in Tammany and surrounding parishes.
“The kids really love it,” said Katie Corkern, NFHF executive director. The event has grown each year in attendance and number of vehicles. “I think what makes it unique is they can sit in it and pretend they’re driving,” she said.
For information about NFHF, go to https://fhfnorthshore.org.