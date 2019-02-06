The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding motorists about a significant traffic reroute on La. 59 at Sharp Road in Mandeville. It's part of a $2 million-plus project to build a roundabout at the intersection.
The traffic switch takes motorists off of La. 59 onto a temporary detour that provides access back onto Sharp Road. It begins about 300 feet before the intersection. The change was put into place on Jan. 24 and will last roughly three months.
The $2.04 million project was awarded to Command Construction Industries and is estimated to be completed early summer 2019.
Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org.
Other road construction in the area includes:
LA 1077 CLOSURES: There will be alternating single lane closures on LA 1077 in both directions, between LA 21 and U.S. .190 through Feb. 7 and on Feb. 10-14 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.
One lane in each direction will remain open at all times, but traffic may be slowed as the work progresses. Wide loads will not have access during lane closure hours. Emergency vehicles will have access.
Use LA 21, LA 1085, or U.S. 190 as alternate routes.
SECOND STREET REPAIRS IN SLIDELL: The city of Slidell advises motorists that a portion of Second Street will be closed until March 3 for bridge repairs between Robert and Brakefield streets.
The city encourages the public to use alternate routes and detour signs will be posted.
COVINGTON ROADWORK BEGINS: A nearly $1 million roadway improvement project has begun in the Covington area. Crews have started the mill, overlay and repair of Keys, Lalanne and Dummyline roads. The entire project will improve nearly five miles of roadway combined.
“Our primary goal in infrastructure maintenance is to improve the safety and convenience of travel for our residents. Projects like these are an excellent example of taxpayer dollars being invested well,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish president.
Tickets available for charity home raffle
Tickets are available for the 2019 Raising the Roof for Charity home raffle, which will benefit local charities Habitat for Humanity-St. Tammany West, the New Orleans Mission and the North Oaks Foundation.
The home is located at 2016 Cypress Tree Court in Madisonville, in Southern Oaks. It was built by Northshore Home Builders Association immediate past President Keith West, of West Custom Homes, and is valued at $400,000. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large outdoor kitchen, and two-car garage. Costing $100 each, 7,500 tickets are available for purchase at raisingtherooffoundation.org and at several local outlets.
Participants are automatically entered into cash giveaways where they can win up to $20,000 in cash: $5,000 on Feb. 28; $5,000 on March 28; $5,000 on April 25; and $5,000 on May 19. All winning tickets will remain eligible for all cash giveaways and for the grand drawing on June 1.
Raising the Roof for Charity Foundation has distributed over $5 million to local charities since 1994. Each year, NHBA members pool their time and talents to design and build a home to benefit the community.