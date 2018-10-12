Wolves smoke Ponchatoula 72-7
St. Paul’s quarterback accounted for 372 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a blowout 72-7 win for the Wolves against Ponchatoula on Oct. 12 at Hunter Stadium.
The scoring actually started for St. Paul’s on a blocked punt from Micah Crockett that went out the back of the end zone for a safety.
After the free kick put the Wolves at their own 46-yard line, St. Paul's drove 54 yards in six plays, capping the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Smith for a 9-0 lead.
After stopping Ponchatoula on a fourth down, St. Paul's drove 60 yards on five plays and took a 16-0 lead on Mashburn's 1-yard sneak. The drive featured two runs and two passes by Mashburn to set up the score.
St. Paul's capped its first quarter when Mashburn ran in from 10 yards out to make it 23-0 with 2:03 left in the period on its way to the big win.
Slidell erases 14-point deficit in win against Skippers
Falling behind early 14-0 and even facing a 10-point hole in the second half, the Slidell High offense responded in a big way.
The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to rally past Mandeville for a 41-31 win at home, foiling the Skippers’ feisty attempt at an upset.
The Tigers trailed by 10 points in the third quarter after Mandeville (2-4, 2-2) scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devon Totts found Will Sheppard.
Facing a 24-14 deficit in their homecoming game, the Tigers (5-2, 4-0) knew they had to jump-start their offense.
At the 9:40 mark, Slidell quarterback Jacob Guidry connected with Tito Simmons streaking down the sideline for a 78-yard score, cutting Mandeville’s lead to 24-21.
“We liked the matchup there,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “It was a great night by Tito. Teams look to take away Harlan Dixon, but we still have Tito Simmons. He showed that tonight, and it was a matchup that we liked.”
The play seemed to open things up for the Tigers.
They took their first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when Guidry threw a 38-yard touchdown pass over the top to Tyler Harris to go up 28-24.
The Tigers defense then showed up to force a quick three-and-out, setting up their offense on the Skippers’ 40-yard line for their next possession. Moments later, Guidry threw another touchdown pass to Simmons down the sideline for 32 yards and a 35-24 lead with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Baham leads Covington to important win
The young Covington High offense has finally taken an important step forward.
Senior quarterback Sheldon Baham threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns — and rushed for 131 yards and another score — to lead the Covington Lions to a 35-21 victory over the Fontainebleau Bulldogs in a District 6-5A game at The Dawg Pound.
The Lions (3-4, 2-2 in district) never trailed. The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1) suffered their first district loss.
“Overall we had a great defensive effort,” Covington coach Greg Salter said. “Our defense put them in some long situations tonight. Our defense got tired in the third quarter, but when we took the lead back (28-21), we were able to get off the field then.”
The Bulldogs took their opening possession of the second half and drove 67 yards in five plays. Josh Bailey connected with Brett Johnson on a 33-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 21.
Covington answered when Cade Rogers scored on a 19-yard touchdown scamper to take a 28-21 lead with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
The Lions increased their lead to 35-21 when Baham scored on a 25-yard touchdown run with 3:41 remaining in the third.
Northshore remains winless in league play
Falling to Hammond for the first time in five years 21-18 at home, the Northshore Panthers remained winless in District 6-5A action.
Tied 7-7 at the half, Hammond took its first possession of the second half, driving it 80 yards in nine plays, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown run by Kevin Primus to make it 14-7 Tornadoes.
Hammond extended its lead to 21-7 when Tyrone Lewis intercepted a pass from Northshore quarterback Michael Benedict, returning it 58 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers would make their run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 21-18 after a 40-yard field goal by Andrew Stein and a 8-yard touchdown pass from Benedict to Hasan Mitchell and subsequent two-point conversion.
“We just didn’t do enough,” Mitchell, who finished with eight catches for 101 yards and a score, said. “Too many mistakes.”
Northshore was unable to convert multiple opportunities in the first half into points. Benedict was intercepted in the end zone, the Panthers fumbled inside the Hammond 20, they were stopped on fourth down twice, including once inside the Hammond 10, and Stein missed a 38-yard field goal.
Archbishop Hannan dominates Thomas Jefferson to move to 7-0
Everything the Archbishop Hannan Hawks touched turned to gold with a 42-0 win over the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (1-6) in a nondistrict affair at home in Covington.
After fumbling on their first possession, the Hawks (7-0, 1-0) played flawless ball throughout the first half.
Hannan opened the scoring on a 12-yard run by Brendan David with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
David was the leading rusher in the game with five carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hawks special teams got in on the action when Jake Dalmado fielded a Jaguar punt and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
Dalmado came up big again, scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 1:10 left in the opening quarter.
“Our offensive line did a great job,” Dalmado said. “I hope we do as well against Albany this coming Friday.”
David got his second touchdown of the game on a 27-yard run with 7:38 left in the half to extend the Hawk margin to 28-0.
Dave Woodall, Roger Glynn, Jason Russell and Jesse Brooks contributed to this report