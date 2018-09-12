David Mannella, who was arrested Tuesday on an accusation of sexual battery, has resigned from the board that governs Slidell Memorial Hospital, a position he had held since 2009.

He also resigned Wednesday from the St. Tammany Parish Planning & Zoning Commission, of which he was the chairman.

Parish President Pat Brister had asked Mannella on Tuesday to step down from all his public positions.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is chairwoman of the appointing authority that names commissioners to the board of St. Tammany Parish Hospital Services District 2, said she received Mannella's letter of resignation Wednesday.

She had called for him to step down on Tuesday, following news that he had been arrested.

“I have received Mr. Mannella’s letter of resignation and will initiate the process of filling his position immediately," Hewitt said in a statement. "We are ready to move forward and intend to have a replacement appointed within the next 90 days."

Details on applying for the position will be provided through the media and public notices, she said. A nominating committee will review submissions and conduct interviews with qualified applicants, and the appointing authority will select the top candidate.

Mannella, 58, was vice chairman of the hospital board.

Mannella is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman while he was walking her to her car outside his home in French Branch, a subdivision near Slidell, where his wife had been hosting a meeting for a women's service organization.

The Slidell Memorial Hospital board held an emergency meeting at noon Wednesday to call on Mannella to resign. Hewitt's announcement came shortly before 2 p.m.

The hospital released a statement Wednesday morning to explain its position on Mannella.

"Slidell Memorial Hospital is in the business of healing. Our first priority is caring for our community. Every member of the SMH team owes our community trust, respect and integrity," the statement said.

"In our initial statement yesterday after learning of these serious charges, we focused on answering the questions about Mr. Mannella’s involvement with SMH. We regret our initial statement did not reflect how serious(ly) we take these allegations, or how deep our concern is for the victim and her family."

The statement concluded: "We will continue to work to support a safe environment for our team members, patients, their families and the community at large. We stand with all victims of violence and will continue to show support to community causes that do so."