“Hair” couldn't have been performed here in 1968, the year it debuted on Broadway.
Across the country, that tumultuous year also brought the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, the Tet offensive, the riots at the Chicago Democratic convention, the election of Richard Nixon and the first lunar orbit.
In St. Tammany, meanwhile, the School Board was banning four mainstream magazines — Life, Look, Newsweek and the Saturday Evening Post — because of content it deemed dangerous to the morals of parish youth.
Apparently articles like “Getting in Touch with the Self” and “In Defiance of God” were just too subversive. So just imagine how “America’s Tribal Love-Rock Musical” would have been received back then.
But after half a century, the Age of Aquarius is finally dawning. The first local production of the now-classic show begins a four-weekend run Friday at the Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell.
Patrons, however, won’t be exposed to the thing that initially gained "Hair" its notoriety — the cast appearing nude at the end of the first act while singing “Let the Sunshine In.”
“We pride our theater on being up-close-and-personal,” said Cutting Edge owner Brian Fontenot, who is codirecting with Lauren Turner. “But that might have been a little too close and way too personal.”
There’s no cutting back on the language, though, and some of the love-in scenes, while fully clothed, aren’t for children’s eyes or ears. Glorification of drug use and rejection of religion are among the themes.
To be sure, there are some dated references — draft-card burning is a major issue — and some of the younger members of the 31-person cast, ranging in age from 15 to 54, had to Google “Timothy Leary” to find out who he was.
Tiondria Norris, who plays Dionne, one of the major female roles, wondered if to “Put a Tiger in Your Tank” helped your car get better gas mileage. No, Tiondria, they didn’t worry about such things in those days. At 32 cents a gallon, they didn’t need to.
“You don’t think kids can relate to the hippie counterculture,” said Adam Rohr, who, at 45, is one of the oldest cast members. “But once they put on those clothes, it all comes through.
“They just sort of set you free.”
Headrick Deshotel, who plays Claude, the lead character who struggles to find his place in the sexual revolution while also contemplating resisting the draft, said he sees parallels to today.
“There’s a lot of opposition to the president (LBJ),” he said. “And the whole political climate is very tense.
“I think there’s a second counterculture movement out there now that’s not that far out of the original hippie experience.”
Plus, the 22-year-old former high school drum major added, “There’s a lot about just finding yourself. Claude’s a free spirit like me, so it’s been very revealing.”
Among other things, Deshotel, who is appearing at Cutting Edge for the first time, has found that rehearsing for any show, especially one like "Hair," develops a group spirit.
“I’ve never been in a show that’s been so much fun,” he said. “Everybody’s on stage just about the whole time, so even if you’re supposed to be a main character, it’s all about the tribe.
“This show is a very communal experience.”
Norris is finding that out firsthand.
The recent transplant from Miami by way of Tallahassee, Florida, where she appeared in several productions during after her time as a theater arts major at Florida A&M, gave birth to her first child, Trey, just four months ago.
And when there's no baby-sitting available, she brings Trey to rehearsal, where he’s sometimes an unwitting member of the group dance numbers.
“I’ve wanted to do this show for a long time and never had the opportunity,” she said. “So when I got the part, I felt like I was coming straight out of the delivery room.”
For its time, "Hair" was groundbreaking in its diversity. About a third of its cast was African-American.
Norris, who is black, said she can appreciate how revolutionary that must have felt.
“There’s a line about ‘This is 1968, not 1948,’ ” she said. “Art is supposed to be a representation of real life, and it’s refreshing to think that we were coming into a freer form of expression and living back then.
“I even found out that Dionne can either be played at a sassy soul sister or a flower child, depending on your attitude."
But beyond all of the ’60s statements, "Hair" remains, at its heart, a musical — and a very good one. Just try to hear the show-opening lyrics of “Aquarius” without getting goosebumps.
“What holds 'Hair' together is the score,” the critic for Time (apparently the magazine wasn’t outlawed everywhere) wrote. “It pulses with an insistent, primitive beat.”
Turner said that creating harmony for 31 voices has been surprisingly easy.
“I recorded each person’s part for them and sent it to them before we started rehearsing,” she said. “It all came together pretty quickly, mainly because we’ve got really good people in this cast.
“Nobody has a small part, and even those who are just called 'Hippies' in the cast list have taken on their own personas and named themselves. There’s a lot of love in this show.”
To Deshotel, that’s the idea.
“ ‘Hair’ is a show that carries through for people who were around the in the ’60s to ones of my generation,” he said. “Hopefully my generation will pass it down to the ones to come.”