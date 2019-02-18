Feb. 4
Antwain Jackson: 28, 38356 North 2nd Ave., Slidell, simple burglary, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jessica Marvin: 31, 1020 West 19th Ave., Covington, fugitive, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Montrey Collins: 41, 44194 Simpson Place, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Jayson Figurroa: 39, 62200 West End Blvd., Slidell, contributing to the delinquency, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule IV drug, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, traffic of children for sexual purposes, second degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Derrick Bell: 28, 18288 Woodscale Road, Hammond, two counts of resisting an officer, two counts of driving under suspension, illegal window tint, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, fugitive, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, illegal possession of stolen things, switched plates, failure to register vehicle, no inspection sticker.
Cordarell Rudolph: 23, 699 Hailey Ave., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, second degree rape, traffic of children for sexual purposes.
Kyle Hicks: 30, 129 Fountain Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, hit and run.
Cade Obrien: 34, 1104 Albert St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Landen Frey: 41, 540 Kimberly Ann Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft of a firearm.
Mikail Hardiway: 21, 3117 Primusood Drive, Harvey, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
drivingtin Rupple: 24, 1026 Sterling Oaks Blvd., Slidell, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, armed robbery; attempted robbery; use of firearm, manufacture/distribution Schedule IV drug.
Brian Smith: 20, 387 Dandelion Drive, Waggman, two counts of theft (felony), simple burglary, attempted unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, contributing to the delinquency, simple burglary.
Keenen Lee: 27, 26405 Laura Lane, Springfield, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine.
Willie Fisher: 24, 704 North 8th St., Slidell, simple robbery, possession of Schedule II drug, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Marshall Wright: 47, 55485 Old Uneedriving Road, Loranger, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Vincent Vinet: 49, 364246 Joe Moore Road, Pearl River, criminal trespass.
Erica Graft: 26, 134 Bluebird Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Chad Roig: 40, 3409 Judy Drive, Mearux, warrant in place of summons, five counts of contempt of court.
Jessica Degavage: 28, 327A Robert St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Glyn Soulier: 59, 140 Holiday Blvd., Covington, violation of protection order.
Terry Yarbrough: 25, 102 Concord Loop, Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Austin Morgan: 23, Eagle Lake, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, fugitive, parole violation.
Andrew Graves: 18, 24315 Sunny Meadow Drive, Abita Springs, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 5
James Smith: 63, 70016 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Twillie: 35, 35528 East Banner Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Sean Menne: 45, 1010 West Hall, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ryan Horak: 21, 501 Seabiscuit Loop, Madisonville, pornography involving juveniles.
Craig Smith: 31, 5424 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans, probation violation, contempt of court.
Michael Dattalo: 44, 3418 Pakistan Drive, Chalmette, simple burglary.
Zachary Polkey-McLeod: 25, 70454 B St., Covington, cruelty to animals; aggravated.
Frank Beckendorf: 22, 4854 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, negligent homicide.
Joshua Whitman: 35, 924 Norval St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Caleb Smith: 18, 2954 Firetower Road, Mobile, Alabama, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Caleb Cagle: 18, 1421 6029 Road, North, Mobile, Alabama, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Nathan Stanford: 24, 3951 Mountain Brook Ave., Eight Mile, Alabama, improper turn, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Anna Cotter: 20, 3951 Mountain Brooke Ave., Eight Mile, Alabama, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Brianna Richards: 22, 100 Shamrock Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, ignore traffic signal open container in motor vehicle.
Johnny McClendon: 55, La. 436, Thomas, housed for court, bank fraud, issuing worthless checks.
Elizabeth Averette: 55, 57255 Allen Road, Slidell, DWI third offense.
John Doll: 43, 733 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Patsy Jeffcoats: 55, 4186 Dauline Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Ralph Diaz: 55, 2786 A Wire Road, Perkinston, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Frank Batiste: 57, 20235 Arthur Road, Covington, notifications of sex offenders and child predators.
Ronald Bonnaffons: 53, 28511 Little Dixie Ranch Road, Lacombe, aggravated assault with firearm, aggravated criminal damage.
Ryan Maxted: 34, 3030 La. 59, Mandeville, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Randi Dominguez: 44, 2101 Second St., Slidell, contempt of court, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Sawyer Robbins: 18, 112 Yorkshire Drive, Slidell, cyberstalking.
Joseph Keen: 19, 162 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Carlos Barrow: 32, 3 Summerton Dr., St Rose, notification of sex offender and child predators.
Milton Briant: 47, 61060 North 24th St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jacob Valero: 20, 34458 Tot Polk Road, Pearl River, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Charles Beyer: 31, 1514 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, violation of protection order.
Jeremy Cohea: 28, 2647 Eton St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Angelo Lafitte: 22, 35036 Laurent Road, Slidell, aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with firearm, violation of protection order, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, domestic abuse battery second offense, violation of protection order.
Kenneth Marrero: 42, 2113 River Queen Drive, Violet, two counts of contempt of court.
Jimmy Matt: 59, 37476 Browns Village Road, Slidell, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Carly Fichter: 32, 31973 Beasley Road, Walker, fugitive.
Feb. 6
Justin Pierce: 36, 3112 Lost Lake Lane, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Jason Migliore: 45, 42270 HWY 190, Slidell, housed for court.
Martin Mustacchia: 23, 720 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, fugitive.
Shawndrell Harrell: 30, 1217 West 33rd Ave., Covington, parole violation.
Teineka White: 44, 4940 Mcphail St., Dalzell, South Carolina, racketeering, twenty-three counts of bank fraud.
Raymond Brown: 41, 206 Almond Creek Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Chyna Dowling: 26, 725 Willow Oak Lane, Slidell, aggravated flight from officer, aggravated criminal damage, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving across median, driving under suspension.
Tara Lee-Lockhard: 34, 4754 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, simple escape, theft under $1,000, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Corey Kendrick: 25, 110 Amarquois Drive, Lafayette, attempted, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer.
Marlene Kennedy: 58, 2927 Powhatthan St., New Orleans, contempt of court.
Allison Williams: 22, 42116 Billville Road, Hammond, theft (misdemeanor), fugitive, theft of goods less than $5,000.
Nicholas McQueen: 26, 70106 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule III drug.
Feb. 7
Jan Homrich: 58, 36335 Eric St., Slidell, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Clarence Sims: 47, 1420 Martin Luther King Jr, Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Jonathan Wilson: 31, 3052 Effie St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Eddie Jackson: 18, 90 Columbia St., Bogalusa, housed for court.
Kelly Stokes: 26, 27358 Eulon Duncan Road, Mount Hermon, drug court sanction.
Vivian Graves: 34, 190 Manning, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Cedric Laurant: 19, 204 South Park Lane, Covington, attempted.
Ronald Coleman: 62, 25865 Lake Drive, Splendora, Texas, simple burglary.
Christopher Coker: 46, 1435 Savannah St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Bridget Ditta: 54, 3000 La. 19, Sun, DWI first offense, improper lane use, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Zimmerman: 41, 835 Conti St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Blanca Leon: 46, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Kirk Cochran: 43, 410 Eden Isles Drive, Slidell, four counts of contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Destiny Lampton: 21, 256 Will Alexander Road, Hattiesburg, Miss., probation violation.
Eric Vanburen: 20, 4921 Dodt Street, New Orleans, probation violation.
Colin Vivien: 20, 30476 Azalea Lane, Lacombe, probation violation.
Crystal Batiste: 35, 61071 North 31st St., Lacombe, aggravated assault, four counts of contempt of court.
John Bennett: 35, 2106 Pelican St., Slidell, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Roy Owens: 20, 926 West 31st Ave., Covington, fugitive, two counts of simple burglary.
Matthew Bodie: 40, 2316 Butterfly Court, Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
Edmond Johnson: 35, 1009 31st St., Kenner, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Herbert Judge: 61, 77025 Tantela Ranch Road, Folsom, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer.
Brandon Ducote: 23, 500 Seabuscuit Loop, Madisonville, possession of Schedule II drug.
Sam Ashley: 34, 409 Charles Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Chad Goutierez: 26, 700 Keaton Road, Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Reynaud Variste: 29, 24 Curtis Drive, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Feb. 8
Nealy Griggs: 47, 119 Bayou Paquet St., Slidell, probation violation.
Steele Bothner: 32, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nathan Blappert: 28, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court
Justin Webb: 32, 23220 Tall Timbers Road, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Michael Chamberlain: 53, 39684 Summer Lane, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Thaddeus Beaulieu: 23, 5135 Metropolitan Drive, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Tony Bailey: 26, 115 Fair Grounds Drive, Lafayette, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Donna Menard: 57, 27024 La. 430, Franklinton, probation violation.
Lisa Allen: 46, 2210 Bluebird St., Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug.
Miranda Meyers: 24, 69316 16th Section Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Brandon Hostetler: 25, 1255 St. Christopher Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Sidney Bothman: 29, 2008 Judy Road, Meraux, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Dean Casler: 27, 61206 Forest Drive, Lacombe, violation of protection order.
Jon Mcintyre: 26, 70313 K Street, Covington, contempt of court.
Preston Page: 37, 744 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, illegal use of weapons.
Albert Austin: 24, 2984 Park Drive, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Terrence Cordova: 25, 5736 Wilton, New Orleans, fugitive.
Feb. 9
Devin Pittman: 38, 59338 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Lawrence Ankrum: 32, 23344 Julia St., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Timothy McCoy: 47, 1283 Wolfridge Drive, Collierville, fugitive.
Krystal Orange: 34, 1033 Woodview Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, failure to yield at intersection.
Aaron Bush: 36, 204 Joshua Loop, Pearl River, operating a vehicle while intoxicated 5th offense, fugitive.
Justin Duncan: 25, 11632 Wellington Lane, Hammond, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Charlotte Cooper: 28, 39653 East Porters River Road, Pearl River, improper lane use, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, four counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Chad Jolly: 40, 218 Tallwood Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Steven Vaughn: 42, 212 Putters Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
John Woodside: 39, 119 Hano Road, Madisonville, failure to honor written promise to appear, no taillights, illegal carrying of a weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule II drug, driving under suspension.
Alicia Weaver: 33, 502 5th St., Pearl River, fugitive.
Drew Grabert: 22, 81132 Daisy Road, Bush illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, no taillights.
Clinton Thompson: 26, 72021 Josephine St., Abita Springs, ignore traffic signal, hit and run.
Clarence Stewart: 32, 1319 West 29th Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Clavin Liggett: 38, 278 Autumn Woods Drive, Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Feb. 10
Patricia Brennan: 35, 2101 Second St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or greater.
Theresa Miller: 53, 70310 Bravo St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Devin Shall: 32, 75409 North Hayer Road, Kentwood, fugitive.
Michael Thomas: 42, 1118 Smith Square Drive, Hammond, probation violation.
Keith Tarleton: 45, 1208 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Bradley White: 31, 329 Thames Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Augusta Boyd: 40, 6081 Wright Road, New Orleans, misuse of 911.
Monica Dawson: 55, 507 Beechwood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Christopher Guerrero: 27, 26165 East Elm St., Lacombe, parole violation, contempt of court.
Sunni Hosch: 33, 74409 Downs Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Megan West: 30, 103 Chess Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Devin Mascair: 27, 27104 Harvey Landing, Ponchatoula, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no taillights.
Raquel Priest: 33, 70482 Silas Thomas Road, Charter Oaks, domestic abuse battery.
Angela Ruiz: 47, 66209 Ted Kennedy Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Nineteen people were housed for immigration during this period.