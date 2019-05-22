After helping both of their squads reach the state baseball tournament, Jacob Scherer and Christian Westcott took home the top honors of the 2019 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish baseball team.
Scherer, a senior at St. Paul’s, was name the Pitcher of the Year while Westcott, a junior shortstop, was named the hitter of the year.
Concluding his prep career by helping the Wolves capture the school’s first state championship in 20 years, Scherer had a phenomenal season on the hill for St. Paul’s, going 7-2 with a save and a 2.36 ERA.
“He’s been my bulldog for three years,” St. Paul’s coach Mick Nunez said. “Going into the semifinals last year and then this season, we had to get through one game and there was zero doubt that Jacob Scherer was throwing for us. It was a no-brainer for me.
“The thing that is special about Jacob Scherer is that even when he doesn’t have his best stuff he competes. Even when his best pitches aren’t on, he finds ways to keep his team in the ballgame. That’s all you can ask for out of a kid. As a sophomore he did it and you think maybe he was too young to realize it. The great thing is, that never went away. He always stayed calm and did his thing. I hope kids like Jacob Scherer continue to come my way.”
Westcott meanwhile was the top hitter in the parish, leading the parish in batting average (.474), doubles (20) and tying for the parish league in RBI (38) with Matthew Russo of St. Paul’s. Westcott and Titans reached the state baseball tournament for the first time in school history, falling to Breaux Bridge in the Class 4A state semifinals.
“He was an important part of our lineup,” Titans coach Steve Ceravolo said. “Christian drove in runs this year for us and did it despite being one of the top players to stop by opponents throughout the year. Christian is a “he’s done it kid.” Being a three-year starter in two different sports means the pressure is never going to overwhelm him.
“Christian also benefited from an outstanding lineup in front and behind him. You couldn’t pitch around Christian Westcott a lot, and he stepped up and got the job done for us a ton this season. The best part about Christian Westcott is that he graduates next year. That means this program gets him for another year. His presence and leadership is huge for us. To have him returning in 2020 makes us excited about next season.”
ST. TAMMANY FARMER ALL-PARISH BASEBALL TEAM
Hitter of the Year
Christian Westcott, Lakeshore, Junior
.474, 20 2B, 38 RBI
Pitcher of the Year
Jacob Scherer, St. Paul’s Senior
7-2, 1 SV, 2.36 ERA
Catcher
J.T. Singletary, Lakeshore, Senior
.435, 3 HR, 18 2B, 34 RBI
Infielders
Brayden Jobert, Northshore, Senior
.380, 5 HR, 28 RBI
Christian Garcia, Northshore, Senior
.422, 3 HR, 23 RBI
Dylan Kavanaugh, Pearl River, Senior
.430, 33 RBI
Andre Beaudoin, Salmen, Senior
.384
Jake Laws, Mandeville, Senior
.395, 5 HR, 23 RBI
Designated Hitter
William Duncan, St. Paul’s, Senior
.378, 1 HR, 34 RBI
Outfielders
Jake Nunmaker, Junior, Northlake Christian
.424, 30 runs scored
Nick Vitale, Senior, St. Paul’s
.416 4 HR, 28 RBI
Jared Hymel, Lakeshore, Senior
.400, 29 RBI
Jacob Bernard, Lakeshore, Senior
.385, 35 RBI
Jayden Raynes, Slidell, Sophomore
.454, 12 2B, 19 RBI
Utility
Matthew Russo, St. Paul’s, Sophomore
.350, 3 HR, 38 RBI
Chris Olivier, Lakeshore, Junior
.347, 22 RBI
7-3, 2.49 ERA
Pitchers
Hunter Dean, Lakeshore, Senior
7-1, 2.18 ERA
Justin Ethridge, Northlake Christian, Senior
8-2, 1.97 ERA
Michael Cauble, Mandeville, Junior
5-2, 1.70 ERA
Caleb Dreux, Pearl River, Senior
7-3, 1.86 ERA
Andrew Landry, Northshore, Junior
6-1, 1.84 ERA
Jacob Boudreaux, St. Paul’s, Senior
7-0, 1.89 ERA