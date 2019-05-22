After helping both of their squads reach the state baseball tournament, Jacob Scherer and Christian Westcott took home the top honors of the 2019 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish baseball team.

Scherer, a senior at St. Paul’s, was name the Pitcher of the Year while Westcott, a junior shortstop, was named the hitter of the year.

Concluding his prep career by helping the Wolves capture the school’s first state championship in 20 years, Scherer had a phenomenal season on the hill for St. Paul’s, going 7-2 with a save and a 2.36 ERA.

“He’s been my bulldog for three years,” St. Paul’s coach Mick Nunez said. “Going into the semifinals last year and then this season, we had to get through one game and there was zero doubt that Jacob Scherer was throwing for us. It was a no-brainer for me.

“The thing that is special about Jacob Scherer is that even when he doesn’t have his best stuff he competes. Even when his best pitches aren’t on, he finds ways to keep his team in the ballgame. That’s all you can ask for out of a kid. As a sophomore he did it and you think maybe he was too young to realize it. The great thing is, that never went away. He always stayed calm and did his thing. I hope kids like Jacob Scherer continue to come my way.”

Westcott meanwhile was the top hitter in the parish, leading the parish in batting average (.474), doubles (20) and tying for the parish league in RBI (38) with Matthew Russo of St. Paul’s. Westcott and Titans reached the state baseball tournament for the first time in school history, falling to Breaux Bridge in the Class 4A state semifinals.

“He was an important part of our lineup,” Titans coach Steve Ceravolo said. “Christian drove in runs this year for us and did it despite being one of the top players to stop by opponents throughout the year. Christian is a “he’s done it kid.” Being a three-year starter in two different sports means the pressure is never going to overwhelm him.

“Christian also benefited from an outstanding lineup in front and behind him. You couldn’t pitch around Christian Westcott a lot, and he stepped up and got the job done for us a ton this season. The best part about Christian Westcott is that he graduates next year. That means this program gets him for another year. His presence and leadership is huge for us. To have him returning in 2020 makes us excited about next season.”

ST. TAMMANY FARMER ALL-PARISH BASEBALL TEAM

Hitter of the Year

Christian Westcott, Lakeshore, Junior

.474, 20 2B, 38 RBI

Pitcher of the Year

Jacob Scherer, St. Paul’s Senior

7-2, 1 SV, 2.36 ERA

Catcher

J.T. Singletary, Lakeshore, Senior

.435, 3 HR, 18 2B, 34 RBI

Infielders

Brayden Jobert, Northshore, Senior

.380, 5 HR, 28 RBI

Christian Garcia, Northshore, Senior

.422, 3 HR, 23 RBI

Dylan Kavanaugh, Pearl River, Senior

.430, 33 RBI

Andre Beaudoin, Salmen, Senior

.384

Jake Laws, Mandeville, Senior

.395, 5 HR, 23 RBI

Designated Hitter

William Duncan, St. Paul’s, Senior

.378, 1 HR, 34 RBI

Outfielders

Jake Nunmaker, Junior, Northlake Christian

.424, 30 runs scored

Nick Vitale, Senior, St. Paul’s

.416 4 HR, 28 RBI

Jared Hymel, Lakeshore, Senior

.400, 29 RBI

Jacob Bernard, Lakeshore, Senior

.385, 35 RBI

Jayden Raynes, Slidell, Sophomore

.454, 12 2B, 19 RBI

Utility

Matthew Russo, St. Paul’s, Sophomore

.350, 3 HR, 38 RBI

Chris Olivier, Lakeshore, Junior

.347, 22 RBI

7-3, 2.49 ERA

Pitchers

Hunter Dean, Lakeshore, Senior

7-1, 2.18 ERA

Justin Ethridge, Northlake Christian, Senior

8-2, 1.97 ERA

Michael Cauble, Mandeville, Junior

5-2, 1.70 ERA

Caleb Dreux, Pearl River, Senior

7-3, 1.86 ERA

Andrew Landry, Northshore, Junior

6-1, 1.84 ERA

Jacob Boudreaux, St. Paul’s, Senior

7-0, 1.89 ERA

