COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
MANDEVILLE HISTORIC TOUR LAUNCH: Thursday, 2 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead Depot, 675 Lafitte St. Make history come to life with the debut of this self-guided tour of the city. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: Thursday, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: Friday, 6 p.m. 200 to 500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON ANTIQUES & UNIQUES: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The two-day spring festival featuring street vendors, antiques and food and drink specials. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAWFISH COOKOFF: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hospice Foundation of the South’s 16th annual event featuring 60 teams competing to make the best crawfish dishes, plus music and kids events. $30 advance, $35 at gate. (985) 643-5470.
CRAWFISH COOKING FOR A CAUSE: Saturday, 11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront. All-you-can-eat crawfish benefiting local families afflicted by catastrophic diseases. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. crawfishcooking.com.
GULF COAST VETERANS ARTS FESTIVAL: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The inaugural event. (985) 781-3600.
ST. TAMMANY COLLECTORS COM: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clarion Inn, 910 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Big show featuring toys, action figures, records and other collectibles along with live entertainment. $5. sttammanycollectorscom.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. Family-style breakfast plus bingo benefiting the Lions Club’s vision programs. $6.
ST. JOSEPH ABBEY MONK RUN: Saturday, 8 a.m. St. Joseph Abbey, 74375 River Road, St. Benedict. The 15th Street Flying Runners present 1-mile and 5K runs with handmade trophies crafted by the abbey monks as prizes. Entry fees vary. 15thstreetflyers.com.
GIROD STREET STROLL: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Food and drink sampling at local shops featuring live music and more. $35. oldmandevillebiz.com.
CALLED TO CREATE: Saturday, 7 p.m. Ballet Apetrei, 829 Asbury St., Mandeville. A night of music featuring mezzo soprano Annie Labranche, the art of Robert Labranche and Steve Hassback, a performance of Emergence of Spring by the ballet troupe. facebook.com/balletapetrei.
BAYOU BARKFEST: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. All you need for your dog including a pet parade and adoptions. Free. (985) 781-3650 or nortshoreharborcenter.com.
LACOMBE EARTH DAY: Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. John Davis Park, 61000 N. 12th St. Enjoy the beauties of nature while learning about the small businesses of Lacombe in this benefit for the Lacombe Museum. Free.
LOOKING AHEAD
MADISONVILLE C of C CRAWFISH BOIL: May 2, Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. (985) 845-9021 or madisonvilechamber.org.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: May 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary.
Q50 RACES: May 4, 9 a.m. Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089, Mandeville. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day with a 5K run benefiting the New Orleans Mission and its Giving Hope Center in Lacombe. Entry fees vary. (504) 523-2116.
HOPEWELL GARDEN TOUR: May 4, 9 a.m. to noon. St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. Keep Covington Beautiful presents a self-guided tour of an English-style garden benefiting the Blue Creek Swamp restoration project. $15. (985) 867-3652.
RED, WHITE & BLUE MASQUERADE: May 10, 7 p.m. The Harbor Center, 110 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Bring It Home Northshore’s sixth annual fundraiser to benefit children of deployed and deceased military members featuring an open bar, live entertainment and more. $75, $65 for military. bringithomens.org.
NORTHSHORE PICNIC WITH A PURPOSE: May 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fontainebleau State Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Safe Haven Foundation presents this event to promote Family Promise Day. Prepared seafood with non-seafood options will be served and entertainment will be provided by Four Unplugged. $25, $15 for 18 and under. (985) 630-2014.
OLD MANDEVILLE HISTORIC ASSOCIATION MOTHER’S DAY TOUR: May 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starts at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St. The 10th annual event featuring self-guided tours of some of Mandeville’s historic homes. Proceeds go the association’s restoration projects. $20. (985) 626-4975 or oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org.
NAMI WALKS: May 18, 9-11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront, 140 Jackson Ave. The National Alliance on Mental Illness presents its third family fun walk, either 1-mile or 5K, plus plenty of entertainment. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 625-6538 or namisttammany.org.
CRUISIN’ ON THE RIVER CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW: May 18, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Madisonville Riverfront, Water Street. One of the biggest shows in the South with hundreds of vintage vehicles competing for prizes. Aficionados from around the area are expected. Free admission, $20-$25 entry. (504) 382-1731 or madisonvillechamber.org.
LOUISIANA VETERANS FESTIVAL: May 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity’s annual salute to veterans with music by the Victory Belles, Zebra, 90 Degrees West, the Eli Seals Band and the Top Cats, plus kids activities, crafts, food and drink. $15; veterans and 12-under, free. (985) 639-0631 or laveteransfestival.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: May 24, 6 p.m. 200 to 500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
BABY & THE BRASSHEARTS: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., through May 4. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Local artists join to present a tribute to one of the world’s best-loved songwriters. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
PAULA & THE PONTIACS: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: May 4, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
B STREET: May 4, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: May 5, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual twilight concert in Slidell featuring familiar favorites. A special concert by piano legend Ronnie Kole will be held at 5 p.m. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SWING IN THE PINES: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Dr., Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual outdoor spring concert in downtown Covington featuring familiar favorites. Rain date is May 13. Free. (504) 523-6350 or lpomusic.com.
MICHOT’S MELODY MAKERS: May 18, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: May 18, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Last Chance Bluegrass Bands, Spider Murphy & Fatback Vipers, O.K. Crawdaddy and Sherman Bernard close out the spring season. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BEN REDWINE TRIO: May 19, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. Covington. Final Third Sunday concert of the season. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.org.
JOHN FRIDAY: May 23, 8 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Covington. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
DEW DROP CLOSING NIGHT: May 24, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Social Hall and Jazz Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The NOLA String Kings headline the final show of the spring season, $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN HITS: May 24, 7:30 p.m., and May 26, 3 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society closes its season with a concert featuring the best of the Piano Man and the Rocket Man. $21. npas.info.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
SISTER ACT: Friday through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28 adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP: Saturday through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
BEYOND THERAPY: May 3-19, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
JOSHUA KANE: May 16, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Discover your inner superhero in the mind-reading show that is part of the OnStage at the Fuhrmann series. $20-$25 at door. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
AUDITIONS
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: May 26, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
LA FEMME: Through Friday. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
NOEL ROCKMORE, PORTRAITS & PASSION: Through May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. From the vaults of the New Orleans Museum of Art. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays through May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA presents an exhibition featuring the works of Northshore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
EN PLEIN AIR EXHIBITION: Opening reception, Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Show and sale, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St. The annual exhibition featuring more than 20 local landscape artists. Proceeds benefit the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 892-0711 or trailheadmuseum.org.
ARTS & EATS ART WALK: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Arts, food and music. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
COVINGTON ART MARKET: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org. (985) 892-8650.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Joey Duhamel is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
R.J. LEE: May 18, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses his mystery, "Grand Slam Murders." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
FILM
NORTHSHORE FILM GATHERING MEET & GREET: May 14, 7 p.m. Mandeville Social, 800 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Program details TBA. Free.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190. "What Do You Do." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JUMP INTO SUMMER: May 18, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Activities and entertainment to begin the summer, presented by the City of Covington. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
BOGUE CHITTO YOUTH FISHING RODEO: June 9. Pearl River Turnaround, Exit 11, Interstate 59. Children ages 4-12 will enjoy a morning of fishing with a chance to win prizes with proceeds going to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel, bait and lunch. $20. Registration is now open. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Upcoming events: May 8 and 22, 5:30 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; Friday, noon — story walk; Sunday, 8 a.m. — dog wag and walk; Tuesday, 6 p.m. — bicycling the trails; May 3, noon — All About Nature Book Club; May 11, 10 a.m. — open air studio in the woods; May 14, 1 p.m. — Kundalini yoga; May 18, 10 a.m. — mushroom walk; May 18, 6 p.m. — nature walk and weenie roast; (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.