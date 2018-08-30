FESTIVALS
Sept. 15-16: St. Tammany Crab Festival. Heritage Park, Slidell. Two days of music and local cuisine. (985) 768-6969 or sttammanycrabfestival.com
Sept. 22: Pearl River Clean Sweep and Wildlife Festival. Honey Island Fish House. River cleanup with postparty to follow (985) 290-0002 or pearlriverkeeper.com.
Oct. 6-7: Louisiana Wildlife Festival. Castine Center at Pelican Park. The 41st annual celebration of Louisiana wildfowl carvers. (985) 862-2215 or lwccg.org.
Oct. 6: OXtoberfest. Covington Trailhead. Beer festival benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Covington. (985) 892-0623.
Oct. 6-7: Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival. Northshore Harbor Center, Slidell. Top artists in smooth jazz perform. (504) 517-3588 or camcityjazzfest.com.
Oct. 13: Northshore on Tap. Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Home brew and craft beer festival to benefit Hospice of the South. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
Oct. 13-14: Madisonville Wooden Boat Festival. The 27th year on the banks of the Tchefuncte. woodenboatfest.org.
Oct. 19-21: Slidell Food & Fun Festival. St. Margaret Mary Church. The 50th anniversary of one of the biggest events of the year. (985) 643-6124 or smmchurch.org.
Oct. 19-21: Our Lady of the Lake Fall Festival. Mandeville. Food, music games and more. (985) 626-5671 or ollparish.info.
Oct. 20-21: Ozone Songwriter Festival. Mandeville Trailhead. Three stages of entertainment featuring more than 75 performers. (985) 626-8191.
Oct. 21: Abita Springs Water Festival. Trailhead Park. Tribute to the early days of the town. (985) 892-0711 or townofabitasprings.com.
Oct. 28: Milne Fall Festival. Milne Development Services, Covington. Family fun. (985) 327-6550 or milneds.org.
Nov. 10-11: Three Rivers Art Festival. Covington. More than 200 booths of arts, crafts. (985) 327-9797 or threeriversartfesitval.com.
Nov. 17: Falaya Fest. Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. Live music, food vendors. (210) 284-7969.
Dec. 1: Northshore Food Truck Festival. Northshore Harbor Center, Slidell. Outdoor festival with dozens of food trucks. (985) 781-3650.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
HALLOWEEN
Oct. 6: Super Heroes and Villains Dress Up Day. Land-O-Pines Campground, Covington. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
Oct. 12-13: Field of Screams. Covington Recreation Complex. The Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail is converted into two Halloween-themed trails. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 13: Day of the Dead Festival. Land-O-Pines Campground, Covington. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
Oct. 19-20, 26-27: Rocky Horror Show. Cutting Edge Theater, Slidell. Another take on the perennial favorite. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
Oct. 20: Monster Mash. Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. The 30th year of benefiting the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 26: Whisperings from the Past. Covington Cemetery No. 1. Current residents re-enact the life and times of former residents. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 26: Columbia Street Halloween Block Party. Covington. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 27: Trick or Treating at Covington Trailhead. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 27: Spooktacular. Grand Theater, Slidell. Movies, trick-or-treating and more to support St. Jude’s. (985) 641-8738 or the grandtheater.com.
Oct. 27-28: Madisonville Pumpkin Patch Festival. Steinhauer Productions crafts and more. (985) 778-7790.
Oct. 27: Boo Fest. Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Mandeville. Treats for all benefiting children with special needs. (985) 867-3600 or lakeviewregional.com.
Oct. 28: Halloween Bash with Vince Vance and the Valiants. Heritage Park, Slidell. The annual season closer for the Bayou Jam. (985) 646-4374 or myslidell.com.
CHRISTMAS
Nov. 16-17-18; 23-24-25; Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2: Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. Slidell Little Theatre. America’s favorite Florida trailer park denizens return. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
Nov. 24: Holiday in the Vines. Pontchartrain Vineyards, Bush. (985) 892-9742 or Pontchartrainvineyards.com.
Nov. 23-Dec. 17: Christmas in the Country. Downtown Covington. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Nov 30; Dec. 1-2: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. 30byNinety Theater, Mandeville. Musical adaptation of the holiday classic. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 7-8: Holiday of Lights. Tammany Trace, Mandeville. Santa plus school group performances. (985) 867-9490 or tammanytrace.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2: Steinhauer Productions Christmas Extravaganza. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, Covington. More than 500 exhibitors plus 20 food booths. (985) 966-7863 or steinhauerproductions.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 7-8: Christmas Under the Stars. Griffin Park. Slidell. Holiday celebration with lights, decorations and a life-size Christmas village. (985) 646-4374 or myslidell.com.
Dec. 1: Merry Madisonville. Caroling and kids’ activities. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
Dec. 2: St. Tammany Holiday Festival of the Arts. Columbia Street, Covington. More than 50 booths featuring local artists. shoplocalartistsweek.com.
Dec. 2: Christmas tree Lighting. Abita Springs Town Hall. (985) 892-0711 or townofabitasprings.com.
Dec. 6: Santa Arrives at Town Hall. Pearl River. (985) 865-5800 or townofpearlriver.com.
Dec. 7: Sips of the Season. Old Mandeville business district. Arts and crafts plus entertainment. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevilebiz.com.
Dec. 7: Ring Out the Wild Bells. Hosanna Lutheran Church, Mandeville. The Northlake Performing Arts Society’s Christmas Concert. npas.info.
Dec. 8: Ring out the Wild Bells. Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell. The Northlake Performing Arts Society’s Christmas Concert. npas.info.
Dec. 8: A Christmas Past Festival. Old Mandeville business district. More than 100 jewelry and crafts vendors. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevillebiz.com.
Dec. 8: Deck the Rails. Covington Trailhead. Family entertainment plus Santa’s arrival. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Dec. 8: Winter on the Water. Mandeville Lakefront. Christmas tree lighting plus a boat parade. (985) 626-3147 or cityofmandevile.com.
Dec. 8: A Joyful Voice unto the Lord. Greater Covington Center. Dancescape Studio’s annual Christmas show. dancescapestudio.com.
Dec. 9: Christmas on the Northshore. St. Timothy UMC, Mandeville. The choir’s annual holiday concert. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothyumc.org.
Dec. 9: Holiday Home Tour. Covington. The Covington Heritage Foundation tour of homes. covingtonheritagefoundation.com.
Dec. 13: Caroling at the Covington Trailhead. Candlelight caroling featuring the Northlake Performing Arts Society’s chorale. (985) 892-1873.
Dec. 13-22: Bayou Christmas. Heritage Park, Slidell. Lights, rides and Santa. (985) 646-4374 or myslidell.com.
Dec. 15: Cajun Christmas at Big Branch. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, Lacombe. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit for cookies. (985) 882-2025.
Dec. 16: A Christmas Brass Spectacular. Christ Church, Covington. The third Sunday concert with a yuletide theme. christchurchcovington.com
Dec. 16: Yuletide Celebration. Slidell Municipal Auditorium. The Louisiana Philharmonic performs. lpomusic.com.
Dec. 21: Baroque Christmas. First Baptist Church of Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic featuring Handel’s “Messiah.” lpomusic.com.
Dec. 21: Northshore Community Orchestra. Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Free holiday concert. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
ALSO
Sept. 20: Northshore Chowdown. Maison Lafitte, Mandeville. The Louisiana Restaurant Association, Northshore Chapter presents “Taco Takeover.” (504) 303-4660 or lra.org/events.
Sept. 22: Spice of Life Women’s Expo. Clarion Inn, Covington. Exhibits, speakers, fashion shows and more. spiceoflifewomensexpo.com.
Sept. 22: Real Men of St. Tammany. Northshore Harbor Center, Slidell. Fundraiser for the Safe Harbor Fund. (985) 892-6855 or safeharbornorthshore.org.
Oct. 5-7: St. Tammany Parish Fair. Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. Rides, music, rodeo and more. (985) 892-8421 or sttammanyparishfair.info.
Oct. 11-14: A Taste of Olde Towne. Slidell. Dining, music and more. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofoldetowne.com.
Oct. 13: Wild Things. Bayou Lacombe Center Lacombe. Celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week. (985) 882-2025.
Oct. 13: Fall Fest. Coquille Sports Complex, Covington. Shopping, food and fun.
Oct. 13: Northshore on Tap. Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Home brew and craft beer celebrated. (985) 643-5470.
Oct. 20: Extra-Vette-Ganza. Northshore Harbor Center, Slidell. More than 200 Corvettes on display. (504) 455-8788 or gnocc.com.
Oct. 20: Biketober Fest. Brooks Bike Shop, Covington. Group ride to four breweries. (985) 237-3658 or. brooksbikeshop.com.
Oct. 27: Wings and Wheels. St. Tammany Regional Airport, Abita Springs. Fly-in or drive-in raising interest in planes. (504) 252-8640.
Oct. 27-28: Slidell Antique Fall Street Fair. Olde Towne. More than 200 booths of collectibles plus live music and food. (985) 643-4790 or slidellantiques.com.
Nov. 2: Carey Street Crawl. Slidell. Local arts and crafts and more. facebook.com/careystreetcoalition/.
Friday, Nov. 2, Dec. 7: Northshore Food Truck Roundup. Abita Brewing Company, Covington. Enjoy live music and brews from 30 taps. abita.com.
Nov. 10: Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, Mandeville. Gala for the North Shore Humane Society. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
Nov. 10: Northshore Gumbo Cookoff. Slidell Little Theatre. slidelllittletheatre.com.
Nov. 11: The Empty Bowl. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, Mandeville. Fundraiser for the Samaritan Center of Mandeville. (985) 626-4457.
Nov. 17: Madisonville Fall Gumbo Cookoff. Tchefuncte Railhead. $5 for all you can eat. madisonvillechamber.org.