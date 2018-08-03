25 years
Delays in getting materials for a new traffic light on West Causeway Approach in front of Mandeville High School may cause work crews to rush to finish the installation before the start of school. Verdi Adam, a consulting engineer with Gulf Engineering, told the causeway commission Tuesday morning that work should begin Monday if the materials come in this week ... In other matters, Adam reported some good news to the commission, telling them that the U.S. Coast Guard had given its permission for the 24-mile bridge over Lake Pontchartrain to turn off lights now placed every half mile under the bridge ... In fact, (the commission) will save $35,000 a year by just not having to replace the batteries for the lights, which are not visible from the roadway.
50 years
Attracting parishwide interest is next Tuesday’s special 5-mill road and bridge tax election, a repeat of the May 21 election which is under challenge in district court. The first referendum, declared passed by the St. Tammany parish police jury, was attacked in a suit filed by Weldon W. Poole of Covington, who alleged the election failed to pass because William Garrett of Slidell voted property assessments in excess of his legal allowable amount. It was said (if) Garrett voted the correct assessment, the referendum would have failed.
75 years
Wednesday of this week, (Schools) Supt. (William) Pitcher announced the list of teachers for the schools of St. Tammany Parish, but stated that there are several more to be added to the list as soon as final details are arranged. Supt. Pitcher stated that there is considerable trouble throughout the country in securing good teachers due to the fact that so many of them have already volunteered in the services of their country for the duration of the war. Here in Louisiana, the problem is also acute and many of the schools are threatened with curtailment or overloading teachers with large classes if they are to carry on for a full term.
100 years
The Louisiana State Senate ratified the national prohibition amendment at 10 o’clock Tuesday night by the anticipated vote of 21 to 20, the vote of Senator George Wear, who was elected to fill the seat of S.J. Harper under the special call issued by Governor Pleasant, providing the deciding factor. Otherwise, the Senate, to a man, voted just as it did when ratification was up in the regular session which resulted in a tie of 20 to 20. The amendment went to the House for ratification on Thursday, and was carried by a vote of 69 to 41. An ineffectual effort was made by the local optionists to refer the amendment to the primary of the people in the general election in November. This was defeated by a vote of 22 to 19.
125 years
The Mandeville Yacht Club will give a grand regatta on Saturday the 19th. The Club offers three pennants as prizes to schooners, sloops and catboats for the one arriving there first at the time of the regatta, the time of leaving to be arranged by the Southern Yacht Club. Prizes will be offered to boats, schooners, yachts, cabin sloops, open sloops over eighteen feet, open sloops eighteen feet and under, catboats round bottom, and catboats flat bottom.