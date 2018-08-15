A former St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing drugs from people in traffic stops and giving them to his girlfriend.

Kenneth Szalajeski, 36, of Folsom, faced two counts of malfeasance and two counts of distribution of marijuana in connection with incidents in May and October of 2016.

He was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended, on both malfeasance counts, and 10 years, with nine years suspended, on the distribution counts. The sentences will all be served consecutively, effectively giving Szalajeski one year of jail time, followed by three years of probation.

Szalajeski faced up to five years on the malfeasance charges and between five and 30 years on the distribution charges.

"I have always believed that Szalajeski committed wrong-doing and I’m pleased that justice has been served,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement.

Smith's statement also said "at all times, the sheriff assisted and cooperated fully with the District Attorney’s investigation that ultimately lead (sic) to Szalajeski’s indictment."

That claim is disputed by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former STPSO Chief Deputy Fred Oswald. Oswald, who was former Sheriff Jack Strain's number two, remained in that position when Smith took over in July 2016.

But Smith fired him a year later. Oswald alleges that he was fired just days after ordering two detectives to turn evidence against Szalajeski, who had been under investigation for several months, to the District Attorney's office.

The suit acknowledges that Smith fired Szalajeski, but accuses Smith of trying to cover-up the case. Smith has vehemently denied the charges.

Wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a dark tie, Szalajeski assured state District Judge Raymond Childress that he understood the charges against him and that he was waiving his right to an appeal.

Childress said there were "plenty of people who want to give police a bad name and they don't need any help on that."

At the request of the defense and over the objections of prosecutors, Childress allowed Szalajeski to report to jail Friday. Prosecutors argued that there were indications he might try to flee and noted that he owned several guns.

"He is now a convicted felon," Childress said, adding that as such, Szalajeski is prohibited from possessing any firearms. He also warned the former deputy that if he did not report as scheduled, he would be arrested and Childress would impose a more severe sentence.

"You as a officer violated the public trust," Childress admonished Szalajeski. "Actions such as these reflect not just on you but on all law enforcement."

