A Georgia man wanted in the slaying of his live-in girlfriend who disappeared in 2016 was arrested Tuesday in Slidell, where he had moved after her disappearance in 2016.
Georgia authorities, with the assistance of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Michael Heads, 49, in connection with the death of Shada Esther, whose body was identified through DNA analysis this month. He also faces two two counts of felony financial transaction card fraud.
Esther, who lived in Moultrie, Georgia, was reported missing by her family when she did not arrive at a school bus stop on Aug. 23, 2016, to pick up her three children, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.
The Moultrie Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that she was last with Head, her live-in boyfriend. He left Moultrie for Atlanta within an hour of the victim's last contact with anyone else.
Heads was located and interviewed and his vehicle was processed for evidence, but he was not taken into custody and later moved to Slidell.
But in February of 2017, human remains were discovered in a wooded area of Banks County, Georgia, and an anthropologist who examined the remains the following August noted similarities to the missing woman.
DNA analysis this month confirmed that the remains were those of Esther, the release said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department obtained arrest warrants and headed to Slidell to locate and arrest Heads with assistance from the St. Tammany’s Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office also obtained search warrants to collect additional evidence.
Heads will be extradited to Georgia.
The investigation remains open, and authorities ask anyone with information to contact he Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.