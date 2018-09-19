FAITH HOPE & FASHION: Slidell Memorial Hospital's annual breast cancer fundraiser will feature food, vendors, raffles and flattering fashions being modeled by breast cancer survivors. The event is Friday, Sept. 21, at the Slidell Municipal Airport, Hangar No. 15, 62512 Airport Road, Slidell. It starts at 6 p.m., with fashions taking off down the runway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. For information, call (985) 280-8820 or visit smhfdn.org/faithhopefashion.
LEVEE PRESENTATION: The Military Road Alliance will host a presentation by the St. Tammany Parish Levee, Drainage and Conservation District at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Oak Park Village, 2200 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell.
PARISH COMMUNITY MEETING: A community meeting for Parish Council District 10 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the council chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Councilwoman Maureen O'Brien will discuss issues of the parish, including proposed constitutional amendments, the St. Tammany Corps, an update on 911 communications and First District No. 4 items on the upcoming ballot. For more information or questions, email mobrien@stpgov.org.
MARSH VOLUNTEERS: National Public Lands Day is a chance for volunteers to participate in the upkeep of areas such as Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. Volunteers are requested for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges complex headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Activities include general trails and garden maintenance, followed by a play portion of the day with optional canoeing on Bayou Lacombe. For information, contact Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov.
SUPERHERO HOPE RUN/WALK: Dress like a favorite superhero and head over to TerraBella Village for the run/walk to raise funds and awareness for hemophilia. Registration begins at 7 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and the walk/fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. During and after, there will be food, games, entertainment and activities. $25 adults, $15 children. For more information, see superherohope.com.
VOLUNTEER FAIR: Looking for a way to give back? The Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will host a fair for all ages with opportunities in St. Tammany Parish at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Ochsner Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Blvd., Slidell. Local organizations will be on hand, plus a seminar on healthy eating. For information, contact Gwen Byars at (985) 612-1057 or gbyars@voasela.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS WANTED: The Wild Things Youth Art Contest and Exhibition seeks artists ages 5-18 for the annual competition that spotlights southeast Louisiana's native wildlife and habitats in National Wildlife Refuges. The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Deadline to receive art is Wednesday, Sept. 26. The exhibit will be Saturday, Oct. 13. For information, call (985) 882-2021. Rules, entry forms and suggested subjects can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/COSA/WT_Youth_Art.html.
FOOD FOR LIBRARY FINES: Through September, the St. Tammany Parish Library is offering a Food for Fines program. Each nonperishable food item donated will reduce library fines by $1. Food donations will be distributed to the library's partnering food banks: the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank in Covington and the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provide experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
ELKS VETERANS LUNCHEON: A complimentary luncheon and bingo game for veterans and their families will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road. For information call Veterans Chairman Paul Newfield at (504) 578-0304.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE EVENTS: The League and the Abita Springs' Women's Society will hold candidate events for those seeking office in the November elections. A forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. For information, visit lwvofst.org.
SLU CAREER FAIR: The Office of Career Services at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Pennington Student Activity Center at the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing in Hammond. Employers and businesses can register to participate at www.southeastern.edu/careerfair or by contacting Career Services at (985) 549 2121 or careerservices@southeastern.edu.
AUTUMN SEMINAR: The St. Tammany Master Gardener Association, with the LSU AgCenter, presents a fall seminar on "Autumn, the Second Spring," at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Church of the King, 22205 Little Creek Road, Mandeville. Speakers include gardener James Farmer, humorist Felder Rushing and grower and entrepreneur Michele Andre, plus table talks and a boutique. Tickets are $40 and includes lunch. For information, call (985) 373-2950 or email STPMGA@gmail.com.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: Baton Rouge native Larry Garner will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept 21, to open the fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The concerts feature home-cooked dinners available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church, located next door. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free. The concert series will continue with:
- Oct. 6, Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet
- Oct. 19. Gospel Night with Shades of Praise and the Covenant Church Choir
- Nov. 2, Doreen Ketchens
- Nov. 16, Arsene Delay
- Nov. 30, Robin Barnes
- Dec. 14, Shake ’Em Up Jazz Band.
WITH ART "REAL MEN OF ST. TAMMANY" GALA: Safe Harbor Northshore, a nonprofit aimed at increasing awareness about domestic violence, will hold its annual fundraising event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Ten men from the community will be honored for their work. Items for the live auction include a "Red Shift," a James Michalopoulos giclée; a shopping spree to Champagne Jewelers; and a framed Harouni silkscreen. Tickets are $100 advance, $125 at the door. For information, visit safeharbornorthshore.org/real-men-campaign.
BOOK AUCTION: A silent auction will end at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 for more than 70 previously owned titles related to history and biography at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Bids must be placed in person but the winner need not be present. Descriptions are included in the bid book at the library or from fls70458@yahoo.com.
GEAUXVOTE DEMONSTRATION: The Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd, will demonstrate the GeauxVote app and website portal that provides sample ballot, information about upcoming elections and verification about registration. The class will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Registration required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 646-6470.
COUNCIL ON AGING PUBLIC HEARING: The four-year plan of the Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish will be the subject of a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the council chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. The hearing is for public review and comment on the plan that will be submitted to the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or see coastseniors.org.
ADULT EDUCATION ORIENTATION: Northshore Technical Community College will hold registration and placement testing for adults interested in furthering their education 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. Northsore’s WorkReady U/Adult Education Department has been providing literacy services and preparation for the HiSET exam for students to earn their high school equivalency diploma while readying them for a successful future in college or a career pathway at six locations. For information, call (800) 732-6640, ext. 128 or email adultedinfo@northshorecollege.edu.
NIGHT OF HOPE: One Way Love Ministries for homeless teens will hold a fundraisier at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Slidell Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The evening includes dinner, a silent auction and speaker the Rev. Bill Miller, rector of Christ Episcopal Church of Covington. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, see www.onewaylove.org/?risen_event=5th-annual-night-of-hope
100,000 POETS FOR CHANGE: Poets and performers will have their say during a fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the women's center, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Sliding-scale donation of $5 to $25 is requested. For information, call (985) 892-8111. The group 100,000 Poets for Change will also present two KinderPoem events earlier that day:
- Poets Dennis Formento and Maggie Sorrels and artist Jane Hill will read poems by children's authors from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt, 154 E. Hall Drive, Slidell.
- Organizer LeAnn Pinniger Magee and poet Eliana Gradishar will present poems "for kids, by kids and from kids" from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 on the lawn of the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Kids of all ages are welcome in company of an adult. To read or for information, call Magee at (985) 205-2261.
HER VOICE: Fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation at 71667 Leveson St, Abita Springs, September 29, 2018. Sliding scale donation of $5 to $25 is requested. Poets and performers include Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson, Sanna Clark, Catalina Reyna, Christa Chautin, Tabitha Burque, Elaine Pote, DeJeune Richardson and Patricia Stout. For more information, call 985-892-8111.
THE GALA PREMIERES: St. Tammany Hospital Foundation will summon the circus for "THE Gala," a benefit for St. Tammany Cancer Center Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Southern Hotel in Covington. "Step Into the Ring" will be the theme for the Parisian-based circus gala, with music, auctions, games and more. Tickets start at $150. For information, visit sthfoundation.org/thegala or call (985)-898-4141.
FLEUR DE FALL: The annual Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Beau Chene Country Club. The event, to raise money for the parish and school, features food, auctions, music and raffles. Tickets are $55 and up. For more information, see maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Erin Entrada Kelly, author and winner of the Newberry Medal Award for "Hello, Universe," will discuss her work and life at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the St. Tammany Parish Library's Causeway branch, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville. A graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles and a professor at Rosemont College, Kelly will discuss her books for middle grade readers, including "The Land of Forgotten Girls," "Blackbird Fly" and her newest work, "You Go First." for information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call (985) 629-1931.
MUSTANG CLUB CAR SHOW: The Northshore Mustang Club will hold its annual "Open Car Show" Saturday, Oct. 13 at Banner Ford, 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with proceeds to benefit pancreatic cancer research. Registration is open through Monday, Oct. 1 and is $25 per car. Judging for a variety of categories will be held at noon. For more information, see northshoremustangclub.com/2018show or call (985) 974-8261. Rain date will be Oct. 20.
CHS ALUMNI SOCIAL: Northshore alumni of Chalmette High School are invited to gather for a reunion at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Fat Jack's Food and Spirits, 3112 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell. Former teachers will be on hand, plus sodas, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
DACHSHUND RACES: Lamb of God Lutheran Church has fun on the move at the second annual dachshund race at noon, Sunday, Oct. 21, at the church at 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. The races will be part of the Oktoberfest with a costume contest, family activities, arts and crafts, food and German food (ordered in advance). For information, call (985) 846-1877 or www.logslidell.com.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a two-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19-20, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. For more information, contact Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
GOLF TOURNEY: Oak Harbor Golf Club will be the site for the St. Luke Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament at noon Friday, Oct. 26. The shotgun-start event is open to all golfers. Fees are $100. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. The tournament supports such charities as Project Christmas of St Tammany Parish, Children's Wish Endowment, Inc., and the Good Samaritans Food Bank at St Luke. For more information, contact chairman Al Thonn at (985) 774-1735.
CAPT. JOHN ROGERS MEMORIAL FISHING TOURNAMENT: Anglers will gather at first light Saturday, Oct. 27 for the annual Capt. John Rogers fishing tournament for We Heart Veterans, presented by Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana and Art & Vicki's at the Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. The weigh-in is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with awards and the after party at 4 p.m. Entry is $75 or $35 for those under age 15. For information, contact jsutton@weheartveterans.org or (504) 444-1131.
ALZHEIMER'S WALK: The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. Walkers, sponsors and volunteers are needed. Visit alz.org or contact Karla Glynn at (985) 626-1946.
JAZZ 'N' ROLL: Dinner, dancing and an auction will be part of this slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, to benefit St. Paul's School at 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. Tickets are $70. For information and tickets, call (985) 892-3200, ext. 1270. or visit www.stpauls.com/support/events/jazz-n-roll/.
COLOR RUN: The Dance Project Alliance will host "My School Color Run" at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at John Slidell Park, 105 Robert Blvd., as a fundraiser for the Sturge Weber Foundation and the alliance. The run is a 4.5k fun run with participants passing through color zones, while runners have a single powder color packet to throw at the finish line. Vendors, food and activities will follow the race. Register by Oct. 18 to receive a shirt. Sign up at dpalliance.eventbrite.com or call (504) 931-9583.