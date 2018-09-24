25 years
Vowing to “make a difference” in the preservation of the personalities of their individual communities, new officers with the St. Tammany Municipal Association were installed Saturday night and heard state Rep. Eddie Deano Jr. note all of the sacrifices public officials make. Mayor Keith Villere, of Covington, was sworn into office as the new president of the association, replacing outgoing President Bryan Gowland, of Abita Springs. Slidell Councilman Thomas Schedler was named vice president and Alderman Jerry Lange, of Madisonville, was named secretary, and Councilman Sam O’Keefe, of Covington, was named treasurer of the group. Villere said that these were “exciting times” in St. Tammany and he pointed out that cities have special needs that should be worked out with the parish government especially in the area of annexation. ... ”We need to work together and form a bond to unify the cities of the parish,” Villere said.
50 years
Some 100 interested Mandeville area residents turned out at the Mandeville town hall Tuesday morning to fight plans for limited access to North Causeway Approach and to U.S. Highway 190 as far as the proposed Interstate 12 intersection. Mandeville Mayor Paul Cordes presided at the stormy session. W.T. Taylor, assistant to the director of the Louisiana Department of Highways, said opposition to the plan was made evident by the number of citizens who turned out in protest. ... The proposal as it exists calls for an overpass at Monroe Street and N. Causeway Boulevard to allow traffic to cross without interruption. It also recommends a diamond-type interchange with Highway 22 and the Causeway Approach.
75 years
Mrs. Carmelite LeBlanc, publicity chairman of the Legion Auxiliary, makes a final appeal to our people to help the “Smokes for the Boys” campaign by forwarding a donation in any amount. The campaign, sponsored by Legion and Slidell Lions Club, will come to an end on Saturday and it is hoped any person who can afford any amount will send in their contribution at once. It is hoped the cigarettes can be shipped in time to arrive overseas for Christmas and there could be no finer way of making some soldier happy at that time than by sending him a carton of smokes which through the cooperation of tobacco companies, can be purchased for a small amount.
100 years
Prompt action of the Community Council of Defense of Covington has mitigated the danger of influenza spreading in this town. The disease was brought into the family of Mr. L.C. Moise, Kenneth Moise having contracted it during his travel from Chicago from a companion on the train. Dr. J.F. Bouquoi, the family physician, reported the case to the Covington Board of Health. While negative results followed the first laboratory test, there being found streptococci and pneumococci but no Pfeiffer bacilli, which is present in the disease. Dr. Bouquoi was so positive of the symptoms that further tests were made from the cultures from the back of the nostrils, as suggested by Dr. Dowling, when positive Pfeiffer bacilli were found. The Council of Defense ordered a quarantine of the Moise residence and took necessary precautions to prevent spread of the disease.
125 years
Mrs. Emma Talley killed a large rattlesnake pilot in her yard last Tuesday morning. The children discovered it in a pile of old lumber and she promptly mashed its head with a stick.