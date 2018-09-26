LAMAZE CLASS: Courses on the natural process of childbirth, relaxation and breathing techniques will be held from 6:30 p.m. p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 20; participants should bring a pillow and blanket. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN: Dr. Natalia Jolliff will discuss innovative musculoskeletal treatments that reduce pain and allow people to stay active and productive longer during a Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To register for the free event, call (985) 280-2657.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 40. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Certified yoga instructor Patricia Hart conducts free classes for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Slidell Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The class is open to people with other conditions for a $5 fee. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Mats, blankets and bolsters are available. Call (985) 707-4961.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.