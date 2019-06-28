BUSINESS HONOR: Brent Scelfo, of Mandeville High School, has been awarded the Business Leadership Scholarship from the West St. Tammany Business Alliance. He will attend Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and major in accounting.
WITH MUGSCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT: Sophie Valentine, of Slidell, recently received the $2,000 Lisabeth Millard Scholarship from the Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany Parish. She is a recent graduate of Northshore High School. The nonprofit volunteer group sells donated books with some of the proceeds used for scholarships and the library system.