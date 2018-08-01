Two Slidell teachers were presented with Outstanding Educator awards by the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce during its annual education luncheon. The honorees are Eric DuBuisson, who is the Jobs for America's Graduates specialist at Salmen High School, and Rachael Gleason, who teaches fifth grade at Florida Avenue Elementary School.
The chamber, together with Keesler Federal Credit Union, also awarded five scholarships of $1,000 each. The scholarship recipients are Wyatt Hodge, Northshore High School; Elizabeth Fontenot, Pearl River High School; Olivia Schwab, Pope John Paul II Catholic High School; Vivian La, Salmen High School; and Rebecca Warren, Slidell High School.