June 10
Patricia Crawford: 48, 2212 E. Canal, Picayune, Mississippi, six counts of issuing worthless checks.
Emmett Martin: 25, 214 Foxbriar St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Justin Olivieri: 27, 3827 Croydon St., Slidell, housed for court.
Willie Wagner: 65, 1533 Louisa St., New Orleans, DWI second offense, careless operation, following too close, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jaleel Green: 21, 1538 Savannah Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of movable.
Oscar Lavengood: 47, 603 Ride Drive, Andrews, Texas, second degree rape.
Kelvin Barnes: 20, 59315 N. Pearl Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of movable, two counts of simple burglary, theft (felony), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, contributing to the delinquency.
Martin Haynes: 28, 11230 Barry Road, Folsom, criminal conspiracy; second degree murder.
Adam Frisby: 22, 13259 La. 1064 W. Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon.
William Lucas: 17, 816 18th St., Lake Charles, first degree robbery.
Fredrick Deboue: 42, 226 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose, vehicular homicide.
Lawrence Gautier: 65, 100 6th St., Bridge City, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
James Simmons: 64, P.O. Box 1065 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, second degree rape.
Marlon Wilson: 42, 545 E. Ash St., Ponchatoula, illegal possession of a firearm by persons convicted of a felony, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis.
Jonathan Eugene: 19, 40661 Chinchas Creek Road, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Jamie Yepez: 22, 113 Leonelle Circle, Slidell, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Donna Buras: 47, 30119 Dianne St., Lacombe, possession of Schedule III drug, resisting an officer, contempt of court.
Daniel Cobbs: 33, 112 E. Queens Drive, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina Jennings: 50, 80000 Watts Thomas Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Shane Seissman: 27, 48 McCormick Lane, Picayune, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of weapons, resisting an officer.
William Johnson: 50, 69340 26 section Road, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
John Wilcox: 42, 114 Browning Circle, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Patrick Dade: 26, 12770 Rodeo Square Drive, Houston, Texas, housed for marshal.
June 11
Jonathan Lewis: 23, 1581 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, aggravated burglary; battery, attempted.
Jamie Leach: 41, 77200 Sharp Road, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Natalie Barton: 40, 1255 W. 23rd Ave., Covington, housed for court.
Garred Pierce: 30, 1102 Lori Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ronald Rollins: 55, 30270 Marcus Road, Sun, pornography involving juveniles with age restrictions.
Ryan Gibson: 26, 27201 E. Sycamore St., Lacombe, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of Schedule II drug.
Bradford Firmin: 26, 3400 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, resisting a police officer with force or violence, public intimidation, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Michael Prentice: 20, 147 Belington Ave., Madisonville, underage DWI, careless operation.
Rodney Strain: 56, 72243 Gordon Ave., Abita Springs, two counts of aggravated rape, indecent behavior with juvenile, two counts aggravated incest, sexual battery.
Michael Sauviac: 45, 308 S. Clark, New Orleans, fugitive.
Edward Derschuck: 58, 313 Mariners Blvd., Mandeville, disturbing the peace.
Albert Schroeder: 46, 742 Florida St., Mandeville, simple battery.
Brandy Lawhorn: 31, 19216 Palmer Road, Livingston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bruce Green: 43, 27075 U.S. 190, Lacombe, theft under $1,000.
Matthew Bordenave: 31, 1223 Fairfield Drive, Mandeville, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cheyenne Hoover: 24, 28001 Sandy Road, Lacombe, parole violation.
Jesse Carlin: 36, 1240 Clipper Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Rhonda Lewis: 43, 2817 Napoleon Road, Lacombe, issuing worthless checks, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lora Buckler: 47, 59879 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor).
Charles Beyer: 31, 1514 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Mauriceo Hartley: 37, 40222 U.S. 190, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, driving under suspension.
Brian Sorrells: 49, 645 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Betsy Mayfield: 39, 65163 HWY 3081, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Alex Broussard: 24, 2631 Cloverland Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court.
June 12
Michael Ward: 27, 7837 Bush Drive, Lake Wells, Florida, contempt of court.
Shannon York: 36, 37222 Oak Ranch Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Jordan Cyprian: 20, 105 Short St., Hammond, housed for court.
Halley Honaker: 33, 1131 Rue La Tour, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Scott Delatte: 30, 173 W. Pinewood Drive, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Amiee Sellers: 32, 201 Hickory St., Covington, issuing worthless checks.
Tabitha Baham: 42, 608 Ardesia Alley, Covington, theft vehicle over $1,500.
Cedral Hookfin: 27, 610 N. Buchanan, Covington, simple battery, criminal trespass.
Christopher Thomas: 24, 1360 Ducey Drive, Axis, Alabama, illegal possession of stolen things.
Kayly Jackson: 19, 1360 Ducey Drive, Axis, Alabama, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of negligent injury.
Brandi Bindon: 21, 1314 N. 48th Court, Baton Rouge, theft under $1,000.
Mia Bindon: 40, 1314 N. 48th Court, Baton Rouge, two counts of theft under $1,000.
George Kinchen: 25, 12020 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis, two counts of theft under $1,000.
Delmyrian Bindon: 25, 1314 N. 48th Court, Baton Rouge, principal to commission of crime, violations of registration provisions.
James Blanchard: 37, 65075 Hayes St., Pearl River, resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated second degree battery, two counts of fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Donald Brewer: 56, 70281 J St., Covington, parole violation.
Amanda Fleckinger: 36, 23146 Strain Road, Mandeville, parole violation.
Chad Benoit: 47, 106 St. Peter Road, Thibodaux, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Jeffrey Ohler: 49, 118 Islander Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Nicole Labauve: 32, 1431 5th St., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Jon Mcintyre: 27, 70313 K St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, driving under suspension, no license no vehicle.
Louise Maher: 54, 21121 Gardenia St., Covington, simple burglary.
Michael Dietrich: 28, 115 Larchwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Kelly Wojdacz: 54, 402 Kellor St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court.
June 13
Justin Williams: 33, 160 Dunleith Lane, Mandeville, DWI third offense.
Willie Cooper: 37, 116 Sylvan Drive, Natchitoches, housed for court.
Wesley Billac: 37, 127 Robin Hood Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Cevan Hewitt: 60, 27367 Jimmy Robinson Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Raymond Palumbo: 35, 1103 Doverville Court, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Michael Witt: 21, 701 W. 32nd Court, Covington, drug court sanction.
Terry Toledano: 38, 3033 William Tell St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
William Jones: 46, 49907 La. 16, Franklinton, malfeasance in officer, two counts of theft of a firearm.
Wendell King: 29, 78461 Watts Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Chad Carden: 47, 14276 La. 16, Franklinton, hit and run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, switched plates, no inspection sticker, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by the security, contempt of court.
Jared Gristina: 34, 69238 John Bennett Road, Lacombe, criminal trespass.
Horace Martin: 40, 427 W. 29th Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Therese Sigur: 40, 6100 Nelly St., Lacombe, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offences, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Daniel Russell: 35, 4424 Francesco Road, New Orleans, cyberstalking, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Carroll Barriere: 26, 130 W. Queens Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Gino Catalanotto: 32, 341 Napoleon Ave., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis.
Keith Ezell: 59, 38254 Main St., Lacombe, simple assault, resisting an officer, threatening a public official.
Wilmer Osorto: 44, 5812 Arlene St., Metairie, housed for marshal.
June 14
Jimmy Camper: 36, 1416 Live Oak Drive, Slidell, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Forrest Edwards: 55, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper parking on roadway, driving under suspension.
Robert Hatch: 27, 3635 Wayne Drive, Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Carla Wake: 38, 9 Rue Du Sud, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Patrick Malone: 71, 207 Normandy Drive, Folsom, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, no taillights.
Kristen Abney: 44, 70499 J St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Kelvin Carter: 26, 3264 Brady St., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Lori Morgan: 55, 91 Pea Ridge Road, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive, attempted and conspiracy.
Consuello Cox: 47, 257 Ozona Road, Carriere, Mississippi, fugitive, attempt and conspiracy.
Jeffery Ashcraft: 39, 4000 W. Florida St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Jonathan Ezell: 45, 244 Cottage Green Lane, Covington, probation violation, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Augusta Boyd: 40, 6081 Wright Road, New Orleans, three counts of contempt of court.
Morris Batiste: 62, Bell Part Road, Lacombe, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
Benjamin Thomas: 34, 28557 Lake Drive, Lacombe, battery of dating partner with child endangerment.
Cristel Joseph: 21, 72285 N. Holly Oak Drive, Abita Springs, simple assault, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Ruston Perry: 47, 500 Oakchobee Ave., Bogalusa, two counts of violation of protection order.
Edward James: 26, 3152 Collins St., Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Jake Rizk: 22, 148 Ranch Road, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm.
June 15
Jeffrey Porretto: 27, 70349 2nd St., Covington, DWI second offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, following too close, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Drake Neely: 21, 111 Trahan Court, Houma, fugitive.
Quentin Gallon: 43, 58015 Desobry St., Plaquemine, resisting an officer.
Sean Breen: 37, 615 Ramon St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Corrie Bender: 45, 360 CR 22, Pachuta, Miss., probation violation.
Paul Fugate: 44, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport, fugitive.
Guy Lege: 56, Fremaux Ave., Slidell, theft (felony).
Edward Ball: 49, 5005 U.S. 90, bay St. Louis, Mississippi, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Veglia: 40, 703 Old Spanish Trail, Waveland, Texas, theft (felony), possession of Schedule IV drug.
Roxana Guifarro: 21, 1827 Monroe St., Mandeville, theft (felony).
Tessia Johnson: 36, La. 41, Pearl River, two counts of theft (felony), theft (misdemeanor), fugitive, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, refusing to provide correct identity.
Tyler Greathouse: 26, 240 Audubon Drive, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Justin Bickham: 23, 1615 Ott St., Bogalusa, maximum speed limit, possession of marijuana third offense, expired driver’s license.
June 16
Trysta Young: 34, 27450 St. Louis St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brian Baird: 59, 65176 La. 3081, Pearl River, probation violation.
Danna Rhodes: 45, 36039 Prentiss Talley Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Donnell Thomas: 33, 20284 La. 36, Covington, drug court sanction, simple burglary, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Shannon Russell: 39, 9855 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II drug, DWI first offense, expired driver’s license, improper lane use.
Shebly Guttuso: 18, 1533 Rue De Fontaine, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Trisha Vegas: 43, 28259 Loiret Court, Ponchatoula, fugitive, issuing worthless checks.
Jessie Koeppen: 32, 335 Pheasant Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer.
Jeffery Brown: 52, 57396 Sunset Road, Slidell, bicycles; front lamps; side and rear reflectors required, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs.
Michael Cook: 36, 180 Lesley Lane, Pearl River, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Michael Holmquist: 48, 37 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington, obscenity.
Jennifer Castella: 38, 806 7th, Kentwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Seventeen people were housed for immigration violations during this time period.