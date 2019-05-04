QUILT BLESSING: Hosanna Lutheran Church of Mandeville will bless quilts, afghans, bibs for seniors, dresses and more at services Sunday, May 5. The pieces will be donated to organizations, charities and individuals. The items will be on display at services at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 2480 U.S. 190. For information, call Dar Barke at (985) 727-9200.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: An Easter series titled "Hands, Feet and Side, How to Be a Witness" will be the topic for Theology on Tap on Thursdays, May 2, 9 and 16 at The Chimes, 19130 Rogers Lane, Covington. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, contact St. Anselm Catholic Church at (985) 845-7342 for information.
ORATORY CONTEST: Juniors from First Baptist Christian School recently participated in the Pro-life Oratory Contest sponsored by the St. Tammany Right to Life Organization. Taking first place was Gabby Adams, who's speech was "Tragedy of Euthanasia;" second place was Summer Crawford, "Tragedy of Abortion;" third place was Jamie Otto, "Tragedy of Euthanasia." Adams will advance to the state competition.
PASTORAL HONOR: Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church will honor Pastor Gary and Jennifer Wood for 20 years of service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. The theme for the banquet is "Leaving a Legacy of Faithfulness Joshua 4:3-7." Tickets are $30. Call Lisa Norman at (985) 640-1281 or Joniece Cook at (985) 768-1975.
TEA TIME: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church's Mission Ministry will hold their annual Mother/Daughter Tea at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Fellowship Hall, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell, with the theme "Mothers and Daughters: Holding, Trusting and Leaning on Jesus." Donations are $5. Speaker will be Dorothy Bolden of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.