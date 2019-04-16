A Mandeville area man was arrested and booked with animal cruelty Sunday after he allegedly beat and stabbed a neighborhood dog, according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responded to a call at 5:45 p.m. Sunday about a man beating a dog on America Street. They learned that a boy selling candy in the neighborhood had been bitten by a small dog who was properly restrained on a porch, causing a minor injury.
When the boy told a relative, 29-year-old Matthew Forstall, he went to the house and beat and stabbed the dog with a fishing gaff, the release said.
The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.
Forstall was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday evening on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.