The St. Tammany Parish Library and the Pontchartrain Astronomy Society have joined forces to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
Astronomy Society members will do an indoor presentation about the moon, including a video created by NASA. Then, telescopes will be set up on the lawn for participants to view the moon.
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual celebration of lunar science and exploration of Earth's nearest neighbor.
The Pontchartrain Astronomy Society is a group of local amateur astronomers who work to create understanding and appreciation of astronomy
For information about the event, call (985) 845-4819.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Oct. 17-24
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of using the internet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy an activity or craft planned just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who want to earn service hours and to shape the library’s service for teens can join the council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.
CRAFT HOUR: Adults can bring their current craft project and work on it while making new friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: The library will celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Grease” (PG) by watching it outdoors at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: Adults can learn to create an email address and to compose and send an email at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779.
SAINTS TAG CRAFT: Adults can create a football-themed gift tag at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Striver’s Row Spy” by Jason Overstreet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
LIBRARY APP HELP: Adults can learn about the free apps that the library offers to download e-books, e-audiobooks, movies, music and magazines at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can practice yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PAPER QUILLING CLASS: Adults can create a pumpkin using paper quilling at 1 p.m. Friday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
READ TO A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can prepare for their exams in a quiet space at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can improve their memory and visual-spatial skills while putting together puzzles at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN ANIME/MANGA CLUB: Teens are invited to make new friends while discussing their favorite manga and anime at 4:30 p.m. at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Snacks provided. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
QUARETTO OBRIGADO: The Friends of the Slidell Library presents saxophone quartet Quartetto Obrigado at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.