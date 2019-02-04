The St. Tammany Parish Republican Party is joining the St. Tammany Parish School Board in calling for Sharon Lo Drucker to consider resigning from her Madisonville-area seat on the board following her arrest in July for shoplifting.
Drucker, 53, is accused of stashing $58.25 in hair products and some produce in her purse while shopping at a Walmart near Covington. She pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge in October and has since been put in a diversion program by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Linda Begue, who chairs the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee, issued a statement, dated Friday, in support of School Board President Beth Heintz's call for Drucker to consider stepping down.
"The St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee joins the St. Tammany Parish School Board in their statement ... that Mrs. Drucker's actions while shopping at a local retailer and her actions following the issuance of a summons were wrongful and inconsiderate to her constituents, the school system, and the community as a whole," Begue wrote.
"We agree she should be held accountable for her actions and consider resigning while she deals with this situation."
The RPEC statement uses some of the same language as the School Board statement, which also called Drucker's actions "wrongful and inconsiderate," calling for her to be held accountable.
The School Board also asked her to apologize.
Drucker, who had been silent about the matter until the School Board comment, has said she will not resign.
She issued a prepared statement in which she offered "my genuine apology for any discordant feelings that my misdemeanor matter has created within our community and the St. Tammany Parish School Board."
Drucker also said she takes responsibility for her actions, is in diversion and is "seeking treatment which does not conflict with my commitment as a School Board member."
Drucker was elected to her second term last fall, beating Democrat Meg Good Hackney, with 69 percent of the vote, even though her arrest had already become public. The Republican committee did not endorse a candidate in the race, noting at the time that none had sought the endorsement.