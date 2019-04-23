Subcontractors working on the St. Tammany Parish Hospital expansion Tuesday morning damaged the main water line that serves the area, Covington Mayor Mike Cooper said.
Cooper said he does not yet know the number of people affected but said people who live near the hospital may be experiencing low water pressure or might have no water.
Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Hodgson said that the hospital is not affected because it has its own water.
The city has not yet determined whether a boil water order will be necessary, Cooper said. The city is working to repair the line as quickly as possible.
Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Hodgson sent out an email Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the inconvenience, which she said happened as contractors were connection new construction to city services.
"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this water main break has caused," the email said. "Our contractor is working diligently with the city to correct the damage and restore water service as quickly as possible."
The hospital broke ground in late November on a $54 million, four-story building that, along with additional parking and other renovations, will add up to a $100 million expansion.