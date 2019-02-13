The Krewe of Bilge celebrated its 40th year and the nostalgic theme “What’s on TV?” Feb. 2 during the 2019 Coronation Ball at The Harbor Center in Slidell.
The organization has grown from a small group in 1978 to more than 400 members today, and what was once a potluck-style gathering and small boat parade is now a Carnival ball fit for royals and a large parade of vessels along the canals of Eden Isles area.
The venue was decorated with television centerpieces and a large screen streamed episodes of classic shows.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Michael Tuel. Captain Keith Gaines threw Carnival favors, King Neptune XXXVIII Doug McLemore and Queen Neptune XXXVIII Daylon Holder took their final royal walk, and then the 2019 court was presented. Following the coronation, guests enjoyed live music by the band Flipside, dinner and photo-booth fun.
Donald Drewes, captain emeritus and one of Bilge’s charter members, said the Bilge ball is unique because the queen is selected at random from the group of maids during the coronation. Each duke selected a floral bouquet from a table for the maid he was escorting. The crowd watched with anticipation as the officers determined which bouquet card was marked “queen.”
Reigning this year are King Neptune XXXIX Robert “RJ” Solnick and Queen Neptune XXXIX Karli Bayhi.
Attendants to the king are Master Christian Juge, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Juge; and Master Ryan Helm II, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Trainor. Attendants to the queen are Miss Braylyn Dunne, granddaughter of Gerald and Angel Dunne; and Miss Giabella Kohn, granddaughter of Dale and Joelle deBautte.
Ladies in waiting and junior dukes are: Miss Shayla Juge, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Juge, escorted by Jr. Duke David Dean, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Krey; Miss Caden Dunne, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Dunne, escorted by Jr. Duke Alexander Pope, son of Mr and Mrs. Dean Pope; Miss Brooklyn Carrig, granddaughter of Mrs. Helen Comeaux, escorted by Mr. Hayden Russo, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Artigue; and Miss Aubrey Lewis, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lewis, escorted by Mr. Wyatt Lewis, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lewis.
Junior maids are: Miss Destiny Welch, granddaughter of Mrs. Helen Comeaux, escorted by Duke Joel Hammond; Miss Savannah Helm, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Trainor, escorted by Duke Ryan Helm; Miss Ellie Krey, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Krey, escorted by Duke Marty Krey; and Miss Kaydenn Kohn, granddaughter of Dale and Joelle deBautte, escorted by Duke Dale deBautte.
Maids are: Miss Raven Mayfield, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Artigue, escorted by Duke Richard Artigue; Miss Karli Bayhi (selected as queen), granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Gomez, escorted by Duke Tony Gomez; Miss Hannah Chapman, granddaughter of Mrs. Helen Comeaux, escorted by Duke Donald Drewes; Miss Victoria Eymard, daughter of Scotty and Vicki Eymard, escorted by Duke Scotty Eymard; Miss Haven Chapman, granddaughter of Mrs. Helen Comeaux, escorted by Duke Donald Drewes; Miss Sadie Lewis, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lewis, escorted by Duke Wilfred “Bubby” Lewis; and Miss Madison Marie White, granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Dunne, escorted by Duke Gerald Dunne.
The Bilge parade will be held on Feb. 16 at noon following a new route. For more information, see Page 8.