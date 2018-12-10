25 years
Growth is inevitable, said a conservation expert to parish business people last week, but the destruction of a community’s character is not inevitable. Ed McMahon, director of the American Greenways Program, told dozens of civic and business leaders in a special presentation that saving green spaces helps connect neighborhoods and helps keep a community’s identity intact. He showed slides from all over the country where major thoroughfares in cities both big and small were all beginning to look alike, due to the overwhelming clutter of signage and franchise outlets. Sign clutter does not work, he said, and it is not effective in locating businesses. But he also showed slides where local regulations had made a difference, where fast food restaurants occupied architecturally attractive existing buildings or constructed stores that fit in more appropriately with a town’s character.
50 years
The finance committee of the Covington council will attempt to work a 1969 budget that will start lifting the city out of its financial deficit. The deficit which started several years ago reached a high mark in 1967 which has caused the council to take a hard look at economic adjustments. ... The proposed budget for next year totals $487,500.
75 years
At a most impressive ceremony last Sunday at the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, two prominent Tammanyites, Theodore Dendinger, of Madisonville, and Mrs. Margaret McDaniel, of Slidell, received the Pro Ecclesia decoration on behalf of Pope Pius XII. The citations from the Holy See were read by the Rev. Charles Plauche and gave the achievements which led to bestowal of the papal honor. Another recipient of the high honor, and well known here, was Miss Elise Vulliet, who went to school here and took a great deal of interest in the church and its work.
100 years
As usual, Covington Lodge, F. & A.M., will distribute presents to the poor children of Covington. A committee of four has been appointed to distribute these presents. They are J. Monroe Simmons, W.M. Poole, A.L. Bear and Judge Robert Badon. The committee is desirous to get the names and location of every poor child in the town, and any one who knows of any will please communicate with Judge Badon, chairman of the committee, and he will see that Santa Claus goes to the home and makes the heart of some child happy. The presents will be distributed Monday, December 23.
125 years
Fraternal societies are getting numerous in Covington. We now have one Masonic Lodge, one of Knights of Honor, one of Druids, and two Knights of Pythias Lodges.