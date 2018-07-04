The 19th annual “Four on the Fourth” road race was held Wednesday morning in Covington.
True to its name, the event is highlighted by a 4-mile race that begins and ends at Hubie Gallagher Park. About 350 people took part in this year’s race, which is staged annually by the 15th Street Flyers Running Club.
Patrick Aucoin, 30, led the field with a 4-mile time of 21 minutes, 25 seconds. Kristin Wenstrom, 38, paced the women in 25:10. Edward Washburn was the top masters (over-40) runner with a time of 23:57 and Kimberly Blaise led the female masters in 27:00.
In the grand-masters (over-50) division, John Morvant ran a 26:30 and Barbara Sheffield ran a 32:46. Dave Dessaur led the 60-and-older seniors in 26:58 and Lisa Duggar led senior women with a time of 36:55.
Hank Miltenberger and Linda Hemberger were the leading racewalkers.
Luke Paille, 17, won a novelty award for finishing in 19th place overall in the 19th year of the race. Paille ran the 4-mile course in 25:38.
Four on the Fourth proceeds benefited the West St. Tammany YMCA, the North Shore Food Bank and local first responder groups.