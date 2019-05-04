St. Tammany Parish voters on Saturday approved a 2-mill property tax that the parish School Board sought as a permanent funding source for beefed-up security at the system's 55 public schools.

They also voted in favor of a $175 million bond issue that will be used to replace the system's oldest modular classrooms and to pay for security and technology upgrades.

The bonds will be paid off with revenue from 13.90 mills in tax that the school district already levies.

In complete but unofficial returns, the measures passed easily, with 65 percent of voters — 10,119 to 5,481 — giving thumbs up to the bond issue and 64 percent — 10,027 to 5,582 — approving the 2-mill tax.

Voters also approved property tax renewals for a fire district and a recreation district — a departure from the tough time taxes often have had in St. Tammany Parish in recent years.

The turnout was 13.4 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

The School Board made an aggressive effort to turn out the vote for Saturday's election, sending home material about the ballot items and making several rounds of calls to parents to remind them to vote.

Two millage renewals — one for fire protection in the northeastern part of St. Tammany and another for a Lacombe recreation district — were also on the ballot.

A 5-mill tax renewal for St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 7 passed easily with 65 percent of the vote. The 10-mill tax for Recreation District No. 4, in Lacombe, passed with 52 percent of the vote, winning by just 25 votes.

Fire District 7 is the largest geographically in St. Tammany, extending north from outside Pearl River to Bush and to the edge of Abita Springs on the west. The 5-mill tax makes up a quarter of its budget and is dedicated to acquiring, improving or maintaining facilities and equipment, including the cost of water for fire protection.

The Lacombe recreation district was seeking early renewal of its 10-mill tax for constructing, improving, maintaining and operating recreational facilities and programs. It brings in $425,000 annually and is the main revenue stream for the district.

Tax propositions have had a bumpy road in St. Tammany in recent years, and on March 30, voters in two fire districts and one recreation district rejected parcel fees or a millage to pay for their operations by large margins, with from 55 percent to 75 percent of voters saying no.

Voters parishwide rejected sales tax renewals for the jail and courthouse three times.

But this election saw every tax issue on the ballot prevail.