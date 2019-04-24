'A LOVELY NIGHT': Mandeville High's Drama Club recently performed Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" with live music by the Mandeville High Band. The band, conducted by director Rossi DiBenedetto, included Isabel Moeller, Jeffrey Den, Alana Legnon, CiCi Cahill, Tedie Cahill, Connor McNeil, Grace Newman, Robert Fahey, Cullen Goscienski, Jacob Ehrlicher, Taylor Stoddard, Ethan Chilton, Alexander Le Lorier, Andrew Perrilloux, Rachel D’Alessandro, Barrett Hodgson, Madeline Costa, Tony Breaux, Spencer Terry, Hagen Tran and Angel Hernandez. Professional pianist Caleb Porter joined the production.
SWEEPSTAKES HONORS: Mandeville High School's Concert Winds and Symphony Winds recently took sweepstakes awards at the Louisiana Music Educators Association district competitions. Both ensembles scored superior ratings on performances.
FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Among the competitors in the regional history, science and academic bees held March 30 in Baton Rouge were three dozen students in grades five through eight at First Baptist Christian School in Slidell. In the academic bee, Beau Kleve earned first place. In the history bee, Kleve placed second and qualified for the international history bee. Other First Baptist students who qualified for the national history bee by finishing in the top 20 percent are Jayden Davis, Eden Dunbar, Mason Hicks, Talon Lemoine and Mason Robertson. In the science bee, Burgan Luther placed first, Kasey Pinac placed second and Jayden Davis placed third. Other First Baptist students who qualified for the national science bee by finishing in the top 20 percent are Mason Hicks, Peyton Moschell, Eli Petrich and Sam Yuratich. The national history, science and academic bees will be in Chicago June 7-10.
NATIONAL MEET: The Mandeville High School Winter Guard recently competed at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, advancing to the semi-finals and achieving the high score and placement of the school and any other Louisiana guard.