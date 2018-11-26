Officials with Norfolk Southern Railroad informed Slidell officials on Monday that repairs to several railroad crossings will begin on Tuesday.
The work will cause temporary closure of crossings on several Slidell streets, including those at Cleveland, Fremaux, Pennsylvania and West Hall avenues, Gause Boulevard and Lafayette Street.
According to the city, each crossing will be closed for several hours on Tuesday while work is performed. Work crews will reopen each crossing when work is complete and move onto the next crossing set for repair.
Norfolk Southern officials did not indicate on which street they would begin or at what time, according to a statement issued by the city.
Railroad crews are scheduled to return in several weeks to complete the repairs. Motorists are asked to use additional caution traveling over each crossing until repairs are finished.
For more information, call Road Safe Traffic Systems Inc. at (800) 453-2530 or (205) 451-4723.