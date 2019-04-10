Becky Larkins will teach children, teens and adults about endangered species at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
Participants will learn how species become endangered and what can be done to protect them. The presentation, which will include confiscated items from the illegal wildlife trade, will feature both exotic endangered species and those in our own backyards.
Larkins is the Supervisory Refuge Ranger at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex in Lacombe.
For information, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events April 10-17
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer can expand their knowledge at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy an activity or craft created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN BOARD GAMES: Teens can enjoy popcorn and lemonade while playing board games at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who would like to earn service hours while shaping the library’s services for teens can join the Teen Volunteer Council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SPRING CARD CRAFT: Kaki DiCarlo will lead participants in creating spring cards at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
FROM SICILY TO LOUISIANA: Sandra Scalise Juneau will discuss how Sicilians have contributed to Louisiana’s unique culture and highlight the history of Sicilian influences on Louisiana’s cultural arts and cuisine at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN BOOK CLUB: Teens can join in the fun of the new “Check ‘Em Out” teen book club at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call teen librarian Abby Mayfield at (985) 845-4819.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
MEDICARE CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D coverage at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PLANT SHARE: Adults can bring plants from their own garden to share and trade with others at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach Japanese folk dance to adults at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SCRABBLE GAME: Adults can enjoy playing Scrabble while they relieve stress and meet new friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
DEVICE HELP: Adults who need help with their tablet, cellphone or laptop can get one-on-one help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardeners Susie and Paul Andres will answer gardening questions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LACOMBE BOOK CLUB: Club members will discuss their favorite books at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Spiess at (985) 882-7858.
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The German Girl” by Armando Lucas Correa at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.