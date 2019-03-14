Salmen senior right-hander Deionte Norris picked one heck of a team to throw the first no-hitter of his baseball career.
Norris didn’t allow a hit and struck out seven to help the Spartans defeat crosstown rival Slidell 7-1 recently in a nondistrict matchup.
“First no-hitter of my baseball career,” said Norris, who struck out Niko Dunne for the final out of the game. “Coming out of the bullpen before we started, all my pitches felt good. Before the game I just told myself to trust my defense and credit my teammates because they played really well behind me. I just wanted to go out there and do my best.
“In the bottom of the sixth, I started looking at the scoreboard and saying I got to get this (no-hitter) done.”
On the night, he finished with one earned run allowed.
In its typical “manufacturing runs fashion,” Salmen pushed across single runs in the second and third innings without the benefit of a hit.
Joey Smith reached on a two-base error to lead off the second inning. After being sacrificed to third on a bunt by Norris, third baseman Gavin Galiano’s RBI groundout made it a 1-0 game.
An inning later Mickeyren Bentley led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second base on a bunt by Jack Gillikin. After Chase Kitchens' reach on an error, a squeeze bunt by Jordan Rushing scored Bentley to make it 2-0 Salmen.
Taking advantage of Slidell’s fourth and fifth errors of the game in the fourth inning, an RBI fielder’s choice by Bentley and a bases-loaded walk to Kitchens made it a 4-0 contest.
Slidell was able to push across a single run in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit itself. Peyton Broussard was hit by a pitch and after being sacrificed to second on a Drew Haaga bunt, advanced to third when Cameron Weiss reached on an error. Broussard scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 4-1 for Slidell.
Galliano broke the game open in the fifth for the Spartans, smacking a two-run double in right center to make it 6-1 Spartans.
Slidell High saw its three-game winning streak, its longest since 2015, snapped in the loss to the Spartans.
Noah Hughes was the losing pitcher for the Tigers, going five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking two.