The St. Tammany Parish Library will offer a series of introductory computer classes for adults in the upcoming weeks.
- Intermediate Internet is a class for those who understand the basics of using a computer and the internet but would like to broaden their skills. It takes place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
- Adults will be introduced to computer basics in Introduction to Computers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
- Introduction to the Internet will teach participants how to safely navigate the web, type in a web address and complete a keyword search at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
- Adults will learn how create an email account as well as how to compose and send an email at Introduction to Email at 10 a.m. Aug. 15, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
For information or the register for these classes, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819. Registration can also be completed online by visiting bit.ly/STPLComputerClasses.
Events July 25-Aug 1
EMPLOYMENT CLASS: Adults can learn how to find the right job for them at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
SWING DANCE LESSONS: All ages can learn the basics of East Coast swing dancing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
CIZE LIVE: Adults will enjoy a cardio dance class with hip choreography and fun music at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PAPER DOLL CRAFT: Adults can create their own mermaid-themed paper doll greeting card at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.