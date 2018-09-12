Diane Vaught, a student at Monteleone Junior High School in Mandeville, won $2,000 for placing sixth nationally in the Patriot's Pen essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for students in grades six through eight. The theme for last year's contest was “America’s Gift to My Generation."
Also, second-grade teacher Danielle LeBreton, of Our Lady of the Lake Elementary School in Mandeville, received a certificate for representing Louisiana in the competition for the VFW’s National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
Homer Williams VFW Post 8720 was one of only four posts in Louisiana to receive an All American Award, which is based on membership, community service and participation in contest programs.
Also present at the awards ceremony were VFW’s Louisiana State Senior Vice Commander Mickey Carroll and District 9 Commander Joe Seeley.
The Homer Williams Post meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m., and is located at 21470 Mire Drive, Abita Springs.